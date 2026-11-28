Gurnoor Brar claps back at Tom Blundell during heated on-field exchange in India vs New Zealand Test | WATCH

India debutant Gurnoor Brar and New Zealand batter Tom Blundell were involved in a heated exchange on Day 2 of the second Test in Christchurch.

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Gurnoor Brar and Tom Blundell exchange words during the IND vs NZ 2nd Test in Christchurch. (Image: X)

Gurnoor Brar, who made his Test debut for India in the match against New Zealand in Christchurch, had a brief but heated exchange with home batter Tom Blundell on Day 2. The two players were involved in a verbal confrontation during New Zealand’s first innings, adding some tension to the contest.

Brar appeared to take a dig at the New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter after he defended one of his deliveries. Blundell initially kept his cool, but the Indian pacer continued the exchange, leading to a response from the batter.

The incident caught attention as India were trying to break New Zealand’s resistance and wrap up their first innings. A video of the exchange also drew interest among cricket fans following the action at Hagley Oval.

Gurnoor Brar And Tom Blundell Get Into On-Field Exchange

The incident took place when Brar bowled to Blundell, who was looking well settled at the crease. After the New Zealand batter left a good-length delivery, the Indian pacer walked towards him and appeared to exchange a few words.

Blundell did not react aggressively at first and was seen smiling. However, the tension continued on the following delivery. After the batter played a shot towards the leg side, Brar approached him again and sarcastically clapped in front of him.

This time, Blundell decided to respond. The New Zealand batter walked towards the young Indian pacer, and the two exchanged a few words. The situation did not turn into a major confrontation, and neither player needed to be separated by the umpires.

WATCH VIDEO HERE…

PLEASANTRIES EXCHANGED A little needle, a sarcastic smile, and back to business! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 2, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/IqA5uiad4s — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 28, 2026

Tom Blundell Frustrates Indian Bowlers With Fighting Knock

The exchange between Brar and Blundell happened at a critical point of the match with the New Zealand batter making India work hard to get his wicket. Blundell had started Day 2 on 53 and continued his innings with patience and determination.

He went on to score 89 runs from 211 deliveries, hitting 10 boundaries before Gurnoor Brar eventually dismissed him. The Indian pacer finished with two wickets in New Zealand’s first innings.

New Zealand, who resumed the day at 246/5, managed to reach 356 before being bowled out in 116.3 overs. Akash Deep led India’s bowling effort with five wickets, while Anshul Kamboj and Brar picked up two wickets each.

Shubman Gill Also Shows Frustration During Later Incident

The exchange was not the only tense moment involving Blundell on Day 2. Later in the innings, during Brar’s run-up, the New Zealand batter stepped away from his stance just before the delivery. The umpire called it a dead ball, leaving Brar visibly frustrated.

India captain Shubman Gill also did not look pleased with Blundell’s action and was seen reacting toward the batter.