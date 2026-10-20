Happy Birthday Virender Sehwag: Here are delightful wishes Indian star received from cricketing world after turning 48

Former Indian star Virender Sehwag turned 48 on Tuesday. Here are the delightful messages he received by cricket world on his birthday.

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Happy birthday to Virender Sehwag; Here are the messages he received from cricketing world (Image - X)

Former Indian star, who is known for his incredible batting performances and heroics for the men in blue, Virender Sehwag turned 48 on Tuesday. While expressing their best wishes for Sehwag on his birthday. Ex-Indian stars, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and Munaf Patel extended their wishes to him.

Former Indian cricketer and Virender Sehwag’s dearest friend, Yuvraj Singh, wished him on his birthday and also applauded him for his incredible batting performances.

In an X post, Yuvraj said, “Pehle Inki batting se bowlers the pareshaan aur ab inki baatein macha deti hain toofan Iss Nawab ka jawab nahi! Happy Birthday Viru lots of love brother and hope you have a lovely year!”

Pehle Inki batting se bowlers the pareshaan aur ab inki baatein macha deti hain toofan ️ Iss Nawab ka jawab nahi! Happy Birthday Viru lots of love brother and hope you have a lovely year! ❤️ @virendersehwag https://t.co/UGo3SuBYua — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 20, 2026

After Yuvraj Singh, former Indian star, who is known for his brilliant batting performances for India in the middle-order spot, Suresh Raina also wished him and expressed his good health and happiness. Not only this, Raina also praised him for his batting performance and fearless approach.

“Happy Birthday @virendersehwag Viru paaji. Cricket gives you teammates, but some people become lifelong inspirations. You’ve been one of those special people in my journey, always motivating me and supporting me along the way. I’ll always be grateful for the encouragement, the memories and the bond we share. Your fearless approach to the game and your belief in playing with heart will continue to inspire generations. Wishing you endless happiness, great health and all the love you deserve. Lots of love and respect, paaji,” Raina said in an X post.

Happy Birthday @virendersehwag Viru paaji ❤️ Cricket gives you teammates, but some people become lifelong inspirations. You’ve been one of those special people in my journey, always motivating me and supporting me along the way. I’ll always be grateful for the encouragement, the memories and the bond we share. Your fearless approach to the game and your belief in playing with heart will continue to inspire generations. Wishing you endless happiness, great health and all the love you deserve. Lots of love and respect, paaji! ❤️ #HappyBirthdayViruPaaji #VirenderSehwag — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) October 20, 2026

Munaf Patel also wished Sehwag on his birthday, saying, “Happy Birthday Virender Sehwag Wishing you a Healthy life ahead @virendersehwag Such a Class Player India got ek dum Nidar.”

Happy Birthday Virender Sehwag

Wishing you a Healthy life ahead @virendersehwag

Such a Class Player India got ek dum Nidar. https://t.co/bZR4vTzPbS — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) October 20, 2026

After the players, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice president Rajeev Shukla also wished him on his birthday and applauded him for his impressive batting performances for India.

“Heartfelt birthday wishes to former Indian cricketer @virendersehwag. Your fearless batting and splendid gameplay have given Indian cricket many unforgettable moments. May God bless you with excellent health, happiness, and continued success.”