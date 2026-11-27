Harbhajan Singh recalls how he fooled Glenn McGrath to hit winning runs in India’s historic 2001 Test win

Harbhajan Singh recalls the final moments of India's historic 2001 Test win over Australia and reveals how he scored the winning runs against Glenn McGrath in Chennai.

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Harbhajan recalls India's historic 2001 Test win (Image - X)

In 2001, India played a big Test series against Australia. It was called the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India lost the first Test. But they came back. They won the second Test in Kolkata. Then came the third and last Test in Chennai. That match would pick the winner. The game was very close till the last day. India needed a few runs to win. But it was not easy. The pitch was turning a lot. India lost wickets one by one. Then came the last part. India needed just two runs to win. Harbhajan Singh was at the crease. He was not known as a big batter. But he had to do the job for his team.

Glenn McGrath was bowling for Australia. Harbhajan said, “In the end, when my turn came, two runs were needed to win and Glenn McGrath was bowling.” McGrath changed his field before the ball. He took the fielder away from point. He put an extra fielder at gully. Harbhajan thought a short ball was coming. He said, “He removed the fielder from point and brought in an extra gully, just to make me think that he might bowl a short ball.” But McGrath was smart. He tricked Harbhajan. He did not bowl a short ball. He bowled a perfect yorker.

Harbhajan said, “But he bluffed me, he bowled a yorker and my bat came down just in time, sending the ball in the exact direction from where he had removed the fielder at point.” There was no fielder there. The ball went through the gap. Harbhajan ran as fast as he could. He said, “Once the ball went through, I don’t think I have ever tried to run that fast in my life.” India had won the match. India had won the series 2-1. The crowd went wild.

Harbhajan said, “That moment of hitting the winning runs will always stay with me, because it was not just about those two runs, it was about beating Australia in that series after everything we had been through.” For Harbhajan, it was not just two runs. It was about belief, heart, and never giving up.