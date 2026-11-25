Harbhajan Singh urges ICC, BCCI and PCB to take action after India-Pakistan A clash

Harbhajan Singh has urged the ICC, BCCI and PCB to intervene after heated exchanges between India A and Pakistan A players during the Asia Cup Rising Stars match.

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Harshit Rana involved in a heated exchange with a Pakistan player. (Photo: Screengrab/SonyLIV)

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has called on the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take action following heated exchanges between players during the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars match in Doha on Sunday.

The India A and Pakistan A players were involved in several on-field arguments, with tensions rising during both innings. The incident has once again brought attention to the growing aggression during India-Pakistan cricket matches. Harbhajan believes that such behaviour from players is not good for the sport and could send the wrong message to young cricketers.

Pakistan A defeated India A by 48 runs in the contest. However, the result was followed by discussions over the players’ behaviour and celebrations on the field.

Harbhajan Singh Calls For ICC And Cricket Boards To Intervene

The former India spinner expressed disappointment over the actions of players from both teams. He said that the cricket authorities should take the matter seriously and guide players on maintaining discipline during matches.

“The ICC and the respective Boards need to step in. The reactions of both Pakistan and Indian players after winning, and what happened, are not right. It is shameful and sets a bad example for the next generation,” Harbhajan told PTI.

His comments came after India A pacer Harshit Rana was involved in heated exchanges with Pakistan A players during the first innings. The situation continued in the second innings, when Pakistani bowlers responded with aggressive gestures and verbal exchanges, particularly towards Rana.

All that fire, all that aggression, and now a wicket to show for it for Harshit Rana. Watch India A vs Pakistan A in the #DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStarsMens2026 LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #INDvPAK https://t.co/mhA1AH4YVE — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 22, 2026

Pakistan A eventually won the match by 48 runs and celebrated their victory on the field.

India-Pakistan Cricket Rivalry Sees More On-Field Arguments

Tensions between Indian and Pakistani players have been the talk of recent international cricket matches. There has been a fierce rivalry at times but recent incidents have raised concerns over players going over the line in matches.

The pair at the center of the controversy were Pakistan’s Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan, who made gestures at the 2026 T20 World Cup. Indian players Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh also responded during the exchanges. Rauf was additionally involved in a heated argument with Abhishek Sharma.

Harbhajan’s Concerns Extend To Junior Cricket

The issue has also been seen in age-group cricket. During the Under-19 Asia Cup final, some Indian players were involved in aggressive celebrations and gestures after beating Pakistan in a close contest.

Following their return to India, some young cricketers also spoke about facing verbal abuse from Pakistani players during earlier matches.

Such incidents have raised questions about the example senior and junior players are setting for the next generation.

BCCI And PCB May Need To Take A Strong Stand

Harbhajan’s comments highlight the need for the cricket boards to guide their players though there are disciplinary rules in place to deal with such misconduct by the ICC.

The BCCI and the PCB can do a lot by asking the players to respect and not get into unnecessary confrontations. The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry is intense, but it is equally important to keep the game within the realms of sportsmanship.