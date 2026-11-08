Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh Trade: Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings near big IPL swap

Hardik Pandya is reportedly close to joining Punjab Kings, with Arshdeep Singh expected to move to Mumbai Indians in a proposed IPL trade.

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Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh Trade: Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings near big IPL swap (Photo: AI/Chatgpt)

A major change could be on the cards for Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings ahead of the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season. India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is close to joining Punjab Kings, while left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is expected to move in the opposite direction to Mumbai Indians.

The proposed player swap has moved closer to completion, with both franchises having exchanged Expressions of Interest (EoIs) with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The final paperwork and exchange of contracts are understood to be the remaining steps before the deal gets an official confirmation.

Read more: Faf du Plessis identifies two possible candidates to replace Rishabh Pant as LSG captain in IPL 2027

The move could be one of the biggest talking points ahead of IPL 2027 as the two teams look to bolster their squads after the previous season.

Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh Trade Nears Completion

Hardik asked for some time before taking a call on the issue and the proposed deal was reportedly delayed by a short while. However, the situation now appears to have been sorted, with the all-rounder believed to have agreed to join Punjab Kings.

As per the IPL’s trading process, franchises first submit their Expressions of Interest. The BCCI then allows the teams to approach players from the other franchise. The players must provide their consent, and both sides need to agree on the financial terms before contracts can be exchanged.

“Only players whose names are included on an EOI Confirmation and for whom a signed Consent Form has been received by the BCCI may be traded,” the IPL trade rules clearly state.

Both Hardik and Arshdeep are understood to have agreed to the proposed move. The BCCI is expected to complete the formalities and announce the deal soon. There is also no indication that another player will be included in this exchange.

Why Mumbai Indians Want Arshdeep Singh

Mumbai Indians have been looking to strengthen their pace attack, particularly with a quality Indian fast bowler who can support Jasprit Bumrah. Arshdeep could be an important addition to the five-time champions.

The left-arm pacer has built a reputation for himself in T20 cricket and has been consistent with the new ball and also at death. His arrival could give Mumbai another reliable bowling option, especially after Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar had difficult campaigns in the previous IPL season.

What Hardik Pandya Could Bring To Punjab Kings

Hardik’s inclusion will bring an experienced all-rounder to the Punjab Kings. He can contribute with both bat and ball and could add greater balance to the team’s playing combination.

However, he is unlikely to take over the captaincy at Punjab. Shreyas Iyer has been the captain of the team and he is expected to continue to lead. Hardik could instead focus on his responsibilities as a senior player and all-rounder.

Punjab were almost there with their first IPL title way back in 2025 and will be hoping that the proposed addition will help them take another step closer to the trophy in 2027.