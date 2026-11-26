Hardik Pandya could have been Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s teammate, but RR failed to close trade deal with MI

Hardik Pandya's prospective trade with Rajasthan Royals failed to go through as Mumbai Indians wanted two top players in exchange.

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Rajasthan Royals were in talks to trade Hardik Pandya as well. (Photo: IANS)

IPL 2027: Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya completed one of the biggest trade deals in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with his move to Punjab Kings for a salary of Rs 18 crore ahead of 2027 season. Mumbai Indians captain is set to play for his third IPL team, PBKS, for the upcoming IPL 2027 season with Arshdeep Singh moving to Mumbai Indians.

After a disappointing season leading MI where the team finished in 9th place with only 4 wins in 14 matches, there are plenty of teams in race to sign up Hardik Pandya including the likes of Chennai Super Kings before his final move to PBKS. According to a report in TOI website, inaugural IPL champion Rajasthan Royals were in pole position to sign up Pandya but the talks with MI failed.

The report states that RR head coach and former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara had even travelled to Bengaluru to personally seal the deal with Pandya. If the trade had gone through, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who was retained for Rs 1.1 crore by RR ahead of IPL 2027, could have played the next season under a new captain in Hardik Pandya.

The first phone call to Vaibhav as a Royal courtesy @romibhinder https://t.co/dIZLZhWdjG — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 25, 2026

RR were ready to offer Mumbai and Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in exchange for Pandya. Jaiswal has played all his cricket with the Royals but has been looking to leave the franchise since Riyan Parag took over as the captain after the departure of Sanju Samson before the IPL 2026 season.

MI wanted Jofra Archer and Yashasvi Jaiswal for Hardik Pandya

But Nita Ambani’s MI were not satisfied with only Jaiswal in exchange for Pandya. The five-time IPL champions have been looking to bolster their bowling resources with the likes of Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar failing to fire in the IPL 2026 and even Jasprit Bumrah struggling to claim wickets last season.

According to TOI website, MI also wanted England pacer Jofra Archer along with Jaiswal in exchange for Pandya and this is where the deal fell through. RR new owners led by Lakshmi Mittal and Adar Poonawalla were not prepared to trade Archer, who has been retained for Rs 12.5 crore ahead of IPL 2027 player auction on December 16.

After RR deal failed to progress, Bollywood star Preity Zinta co-owned PBKS stepped in and were ready to offer the pace bowler that MI needed ahead of next season. Arshdeep Singh will now partner Bumrah next year while Boult and Chahar have both been released on IPL 2027 Retention Day earlier this month.

But it appears that MI are in a better position currently as they have got a pace bowler they needed while RR will have to continue with Riyan Parag as captain for another season. While Parag had led RR to the IPL 2026 Playoffs earlier this year, he only managed to score 309 runs in 14 innings at an average 23.76 with a strike-rate of 157.65 with 2 fifties. Pandya could have been ideal replacement for Parag as RR captain, having already lead Gujarat Titans to the title in the 2022 season and another final next year.