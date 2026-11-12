Hardik Pandya IPL 2027 trade: PBKS co-owner Ness Wadia says team ‘in it for long term’

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has joined Punjab Kings from Mumbai Indians for a salary of Rs 18 crore ahead of IPL 2027 season.

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Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has completed his move from Mumbai Indians to Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2027. (Photo: IANS)

IPL 2027: Punjab Kings completed one of the biggest trade deals in Indian Premier League (IPL) history when they completed the transfer of Hardik Pandya from Mumbai Indians for a salary of Rs 18 crore in exchange for pacer Arshdeep Singh. Team India all-rounder Hardik has won four IPL titles with MI and also led Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2022 crown.

PBKS co-owner Ness Wadia claimed that the signing of Hardik Pandya was not a stop-gap arrangement before IPL 2028 mega auction and that the team are ‘in it for long term’. Wadia also highlighted that Pandya had no issues playing under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer at PBKS.

“We’re definitely in it for the long term and so is he. I had a beautiful conversation with him. He’s all ready to go. And I think you’ll see a different Hardik Pandya and a very experienced Hardik Pandya coming to the fore,” Wadia was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

“And he’s very keen to share his experience and his wisdom with us. It will strengthen our core group and will be a big support to Shreyas on the field and Ricky (head coach Ricky Ponting) and everyone off the field,’ Wadia said.

VIDEO | Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia has promised a long association with premier India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and the franchise, saying “we’re definitely in it for the long term and so is he”. After completing one of the biggest trades in IPL history, Wadia said they needed a player like Hardik to take the team to a long-awaited title. He also insisted that Hardik will have no issues playing under Shreyas Iyer despite the former’s rich captaincy experience in the IPL. “We’re definitely in it for the long term and so is he. I had a beautiful conversation with him. He’s all ready to go. And I think you’ll see a different Hardik Pandya and a very experienced Hardik Pandya coming to the fore. “And he’s very keen to share his experience and his wisdom with us. It will strengthen our core group and will be a big support, to Shreyas on the field and Ricky and everyone off the field,” Wadia said. Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians roughly took a month to close the trade with Arshdeep Singh going to the five-time champions in return. Wadia said Hardik adds immensely to the franchise both as a player and as a brand. “He’s got a lot of followers. He’s an icon. He brings a lot, his experience, you know, more than anything. It’s something like I said, Mumbai will benefit from Arshdeep and we will benefit from Hardik. It is the biggest trade in IPL history,” said the industrialist. #IPL #HardikPandya #PBKS (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/bIyFWTeOLF) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 12, 2026

Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians took almost a month to close the trade between Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya. Wadia claims Pandya will immensely to the franchise both as a player and as a ‘brand’.

“He’s got a lot of followers. He’s an icon. He brings in a lot, his experience, you know, more than anything…Mumbai will benefit from Arshdeep and we will benefit from Hardik. It is the biggest trade in IPL history,” the PBKS co-owner felt.

‘Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer share good relationship’

PBKS have Hardik Pandya a salary bump, increasing his pay from Rs 16.35 crore to Rs 18 crore for IPL 2027. Pandya has been captain of an IPL franchise since he moved to Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022.

“Shreyas has a very good relationship with Hardik. Ricky has worked with Hardik in the past. It’s a win-win for everyone. From our perspective, we felt that we needed to improve things going forward.

“And from that perspective, it seemed like a good swap to get Hardik, who’s a world-class player, who’s won several trophies, five IPL trophies, and three or four ICC,” Wadia added.

The PBKS owner also revealed that Pandya’s fitness was taken into account before completing the trade.

“Of course, it was discussed and we did weigh the pros and cons. But Hardik is a warrior, a proven world-class cricketer, and he brings so much. And I think he’ll be free from injury going forward,” he said.

Across 162 IPL matches before 2027 season, Hardik Pandya has scored 2,955 runs at a strike rate of 146.28 and claimed 82 wickets.