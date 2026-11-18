Hardik Pandya keen on doing well for Punjab Kings, reveals head coach Ricky Ponting – Watch

Ricky Ponting is banking on Hardik Pandya's experience to help Punjab Kings break the jinks and help the North Indians land their maiden Indian Premier League title

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Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting has confirmed that their new signing, Indian senior all-rounder Hardik Pandya, is expected to play a crucial role with the bat in the middle-order and bowl at different stages with both the new and old ball. The franchise is also banking on his experience to go on and land their maiden Indian Premier League title.

The cash-rich tournament has eluded the Punjab Kings for the last 18 years and they are among the only three franchises, other than Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals, to have never got their hands on the ravishing golden trophy.

Punjab Kings got very close to winning their maiden title in 2025, but they eventually suffered a tough six-run defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Ahmedabad. Earlier this year, Punjab looked on song to reach the finale once again, given the solidity in their side, but a terrible slump in the second phase of the tournament saw them finish fifth in the table.

The two-time runners-up will be determined to learn from their mistakes last season and come out as a better side and they have already taken a major step to do so by bringing Hardik Pandya into the franchise.

Pandya came in exchange for left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh who went the other to join the Mumbai Indians.

Speaking on the trade deal for the first time ahead of next month’s mini-auction, Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting had positive things to say.

Ponting recalled the time when Pandya was first brought into the Mumbai Indians set up in 2015. The former Australia captain was Mumbai’s head coach at that time and several years later, the two are set to reunite again.

Ponting also acknowledged Pandya’s experience major finals, and hoped that the latter will help Punjab in those crunch situations.

A reunion built for the biggest stage! #RickyPonting, breaks down how #HardikPandya’s big-game poise, middle-order power, and new-ball swing give PBKS the exact edge they need! #TATAIPL #IPLRetention #PBKS #SaddaPunjab https://t.co/evssu1dC0L — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 17, 2026

“I think I was his first ever IPL coach when we picked him up at MI as a I think he’s still a teenager then maybe 19 or 20 years of age when we we brought him into the the setup. I think he’s been part of six IPL winning campaigns or something like that certainly played in a lot of finals and if there was you know there’s probably been one thing that’s held us back as a group I think over the last couple of years and probably certainly in the final,” Ricky Ponting told Star Sports.