Hardik Pandya’s injury setbacks put India’s 2027 World Cup plans under pressure

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya's injury worries could hurt India's World Cup 2027 plans. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Hardik Pandya injury worries ahead of ODI World Cup 2027

Hardik Pandya has faced many injury problems this year. India’s key pace-bowling all-rounder has suffered three injuries in the last five months. He first had a back problem, then a leg injury and now a shin injury. Because of this, he has not been able to play regularly.

Hardik’s fitness is a big concern for India with the 2027 World Cup getting closer. India needs its main players to stay fit and play enough games. Nitish Reddy has got more chances, while Suryansh Shedge is also being looked at as another option. But Hardik still has more experience.

If Hardik wants to play for India on the South Africa tour next year, he will need to be fit enough to bowl 10 overs. At the moment, he needs more match practice. In the first nine months of 2026, Hardik has played 14 matches for India, all in T20Is, and 10 matches for Mumbai Indians.

“If he has to play in the World Cup, he has to bowl a minimum of 10 overs. And to bowl those 10 overs efficiently, he should be able to bowl 15-20 overs in practice. That’s how it’s done,” former India trainer Ramji Srinivasan told The Hindustan Times.

“The person has to be totally fit, where your skill, fitness, strength and conditioning, recovery protocols, prehab protocols, nutrition and mental condition – everything has to work around the skill. It cannot be the other way around,” he added.

With so many cricket matches being played, going back to the basics and managing his workload could help Hardik.

“Hardik should take a leaf out of L Balaji’s book. He came back so much stronger to play for India again in 2012, the T20 World Cup and the New Zealand tour. How did he come back? Balaji’s processes may not be pertinent now, but having a process is crucial. How do you make the process robust?” Srinivasan said.

“Hardik needs to talk to Zaheer Khan and L Balaji – players who have undergone many injuries and come back strong. Ashish Nehra is an amazing character too. He had so many injuries, but every time he came back stronger. He needs to ask them: how did you set your fitness protocols?”