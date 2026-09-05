Harmanpreet Kaur makes history against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2026, becomes first player in world cricket to achieve this T20I feat

Harmanpreet Kaur has reached a major milestone in T20I cricket during India’s Asia Cup 2026 clash against Pakistan in Dubai.

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Harmanpreet Kaur reaches historic milestone during Asia Cup 2026 match. (Photo: X)

India women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has created history in international cricket. On Saturday, September 5, she became the first cricketer in the world, male or female, to captain a team in 150 T20 International matches.

The landmark came during India’s Group A clash against Pakistan in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai. The match marked Harmanpreet’s 150th T20I as India captain, taking her into uncharted territory in the shortest format.

Harmanpreet Kaur reaches historic captaincy milestone

Harmanpreet entered the India-Pakistan clash having led India in 149 T20Is. She had recorded 86 wins as captain before reaching the landmark, underlining her long and successful stint at the helm of the Indian team.

She has been a key figure in India’s T20I setup for more than a decade and has remained one of the most experienced leaders in women’s international cricket.

Her 150th match as captain also came in one of the biggest fixtures on the women’s cricket calendar, making the achievement even more significant.

Harmanpreet leads the Women’s T20I captaincy charts

Harmanpreet remains comfortably ahead of the other leading captains in women’s T20I cricket. Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu is among the closest players to her on the list, while former Australia captain Meg Lanning also featured prominently before her retirement.

In men’s T20I cricket, Namibia’s Gerhard Erasmus is among the leaders in captaincy appearances with 91 T20Is so far, but his tally remains well short of Harmanpreet’s record. The Indian captain’s 150-match milestone therefore puts her in a unique position across both men’s and women’s cricket.

India retain same playing XI against Pakistan

India went into the high-profile Asia Cup clash with an unchanged playing XI. The team had already secured a place in the semi-finals after winning their opening two matches against Thailand and Hong Kong.

Pakistan also retained the side that defeated Thailand in their previous Group A match.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana won the toss and opted to bat first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan had scored 119/9 in 20 overs against Thailand in their previous match.

India Women’s Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud.

Pakistan Women’s Playing XI

Muneeba Ali (WK), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana (C), Umm-e-Hani, Eyman Fatima, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.