Harmanpreet Kaur shares her training regimen after century against Zimbabwe in 2nd ODI

Star Indian player Harmanpreet Kaur shares her training regimen after a brilliant knock against Zimbabwe Women in the second ODI of the series. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Harmanpreet Kaur reveals her training regimen after century vs ZIM W in 2nd ODI (Image - BCCI Women)

Smriti Mandhana’s Team India played their second ODI match of the series against Zimbabwe women at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium in Kotambi on Sunday. Where they defeated Zimbabwe by a big margin of 121 runs to win the second match and seal the series.

In this second ODI match, former Indian star and one of the finest batters of all time, Harmanpreet Kaur, displayed an incredible batting performance and helped the Indian side, give a big total of 329 runs to Zimbabwe.

In this 329-run target, Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma played key roles for India. Speaking about their batting performance in this match. Harmanpreet Kaur scored 126 runs off 121 balls. In her knock, she smashed 15 fours, at a strike rate of 104.13. Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma also succeeded in smashing a century, which was her second ODI hundred throughout her career. Deepti Sharma scored 106 runs unbeaten off 86 balls, including 15 fours at a strike rate of 123.26.

After these innings, Harmanpreet Kaur revealed that she trained and batted a lot to keep her batting rhythm. “I have practised a lot at home. The more you bat, the more confident you get. I batted in the morning, afternoon and evening — three sessions,” she told fellow centurion Deepti Sharma in a video shared by the BCCI.

“I am someone who requires a lot of training. Looking at my age, I like to spend a lot of time on my fitness. More than that, I batted a lot because I felt like batting was lacking a little. The time I spent at home is helping me.”

Harmanpreet Kaur opened up about her important batting partnership with Deepti Sharma. “I was talking to Pratika about the wicket, how they are bowling. We were just thinking about how to build the innings. After two early wickets, the batting team is usually under pressure. But neither of us took pressure. We were backing each other’s strengths.”

Meanwhile, players like Pratika Rawal and Vaishnavi Sharma also played crucial roles for India for winning this important game. Pratika Rawal gave an explosive start to the team by scoring 61 runs off 67 balls, including 4 fours and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 91.04. On the other hand, Vaishnavi Sharma delivered her brilliance in this match with a four-wicket haul and conceded 39 runs in 10 overs, and played an important part in bowling out Zimbabwe for 207 runs.

Team India is leading this ODI series by 2-1. The last match is left, which will be played on Wednesday.