Harmanpreet Kaur’s 91 and Shafali Verma fifty power Smriti Mandhana’s Team India to 3-0 series whitewash vs Zimbabwe

Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma's impressive performance helped India defeat Zimbabwe to seal the T20I series. Scroll down to read the full story.

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India defeat Zimbabwe by 92 runs to seal the series (Image - BCCI)

The third match of the T20I series was played between India Women and Zimbabwe Women at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur. Where the women in blue showcased their brilliance and defeated Zimbabwe by a big margin of 92 runs to seal the series.

Shafali Verma and Anushka Sharma began the innings for Team India and displayed their excellence for India. Shafali Verma showed his attacking approach by smashing some impressive boundaries for their side. Shafali Verma managed to score 69 runs off 37 balls. In her knock, she scored 6 fours and 5 sixes at a strike rate of 186.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma also delivered her phenomenal performance for India by scoring 28 runs off 20 balls, including 4 fours and 1 six at a strike rate of 140.

After their impressive performance, former Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur showed his brilliance in India’s innings as she managed to score 91 runs off 41 balls. In her knock, she smashed 10 fours and 5 sixes at a strike rate of 221.

This impressive performance guided India to a big total of 216 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs.

On the other hand, India’s star bowler Krani Gaud delivered her brilliance by handing a gold duck to Kelis Ndhlovu. Zimbabwe’s star batter, Sharne Mayers, showcased a brilliant batting performance for Zimbabwe by scoring 60 runs off 49 balls, including 4 fours and 4 sixes at a strike rate of 122.45.

Not only her, Beloved Biza also played a crucial role for Zimbabwe by scoring 44 runs off 50 balls, including 5 fours. Other than that, no other batter could make an impact for Zimbabwe as they managed to score 124 runs only for the loss of 7 wickets.

Nandani Sharma was the star bowler for India as he took a three-wicket haul. Players like Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Deepti Sharma and Niki Prasad took one wicket each to seal the series.

India W vs Zimbabwe W playing XI:

Zimbabwe Women (Playing XI): Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Sharne Mayers, Josephine Nkomo(c), Nyasha Gwanzura, Modester Mupachikwa(w), Kudzai Chigora, Loryn Phiri, Tendai Makusha, Nomvelo Sibanda

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana(c), Anushka Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Niki Prasad, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Prema Rawat