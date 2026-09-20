Harry Brook’s England replace reigning world T20 champions at the summit of latest team rankings

England's latest run has once again put them at the top of the rankings ahead of a busy period in white-ball cricket

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England's Jos Buttler celebrates his century with captain Harry Brook during the fifth T20 International between India and England in the India tour of England 2026 at The Rose Bowl in Southampton, England, on Saturday, July 11, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Two-time world T20 champions England have moved back to the top of the ICC T20I rankings after completing a 3-0 series sweep against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Harry Brook’s side sealed the series with an eight-wicket win in the third T20I at Old Trafford in Manchester. The result helped England overtake India and reclaim the No.1 position in the format.

India had entered the series against Afghanistan as the top-ranked T20I team and won that three-match series 3-0. However, despite the clean sweep, England’s results against Sri Lanka were enough to take them back to the top.

India and England have been competing closely for the top spot in the T20I rankings. England had previously moved to No.1 earlier in 2026 after beating India in a four-match series.

England’s latest run has once again put them at the top of the rankings ahead of a busy period in white-ball cricket.

The series against Sri Lanka was a strong one for the English side. They won the first T20I by 119 runs, followed it with a six-wicket victory in the second match and then completed the clean sweep with another comfortable win in Manchester.

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Captain Harry Brook was one of England’s biggest contributors across the series. He finished as the leading run-scorer and was named Player of the Series. Brook also scored an unbeaten 114 in the opening game.

“This is a time to get together as players, support staff, and our Sri Lanka cricket board as well to find solutions for these T20 problems,” Asalanka said.

What happened in the 3rd T20I?

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 124 in 18.5 overs after being asked to bat first. Pathum Nissanka top-scored with 36 off 24 balls, while Kamindu Mendis made 35. England’s Sonny Baker, Will Jacks and Jofra Archer picked up two wickets each.

England then chased down the target in just 9.4 overs. Jos Buttler smashed an unbeaten 62 off 32 balls, while Brook scored 33. England finished on 126/2 and won by eight wickets, completing the 3-0 series sweep. Buttler hit sixes to bring up his fifty and finish the chase. Baker was named Player of the Match.