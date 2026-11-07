‘He backs everyone the same way’: Gurnoor Brar reveals what makes Shubman Gill a special captain

Gurnoor Brar praised Shubman Gill's leadership after his career-best four-wicket haul helped India beat New Zealand in the second ODI. The young pacer also credited bowling coach Morne Morkel.

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Shubman Gill (left) and Gurnoor Brar (right) (Photo: ANI)

Gurnoor Brar had a memorable outing in the second ODI against New Zealand and the Indian pacer came up with a career best performance to help his side clinch a thrilling four-run win in Wellington. After receiving the Player of the Match award, Brar credited captain Shubman Gill and the team management for creating an environment where every player gets equal support.

The Punjab pacer picked up four wickets for 30 runs as India bowled out New Zealand for 134 in 41 overs. His performance played a major role in India’s victory through the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, which gave the visitors a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Read more: Rohit Sharma achieves new record of most ODI sixes against New Zealand in 2nd ODI

Speaking after the match, Brar explained how the support from Gill and the coaching staff has helped him bowl with confidence and focus on his strengths.

Gurnoor Brar Reveals What Makes Shubman Gill A Good Captain

Brar praised Gill’s leadership and said the Indian captain treats every player equally, irrespective of their recent performances. He also highlighted Gill’s own desire to improve and the way he regularly discusses plans with the bowlers.

“He backs everyone the same way. Nobody is judged here based on a single performance. What matters is the effort you put in, the direction of your training, and how you look to improve. Shubman is like that himself—he has a huge hunger to keep getting better and provide the best for the team. He constantly discusses his plans with us, and we keep moving forward together,” Brar said.

The fast bowler also spoke about the positive atmosphere within the team and how the management has encouraged players to trust their abilities instead of worrying about the outcome of every delivery.

“Backing is the most important thing for every player, and everyone is getting that backing here; the environment is very positive. In India, on flat tracks, we were bowling similarly anyway, but of course, even there we need to execute well.

“Even then, they backed us and told us, ‘The more consistently you hit the right lengths, the better your results will be.’ Coming here to New Zealand, they said the exact same thing: ‘Back your strengths and just bowl that ball. Whether it gets hit for a four or a six doesn’t matter to me; just bowl freely.’ That’s what I’m doing, and the results are showing.”

Gurnoor Brar Credits Morne Morkel For Bowling Advice

Brar also acknowledged the contribution of India bowling coach Morne Morkel in helping him understand the right lengths and bowling plans. The pacer said Morkel’s height and bowling style are similar to his, making his advice particularly useful.

“Morne Morkel teaches us a lot. Because of my height and a bowling style very similar to his, he constantly guides me on which lengths suit us best on specific pitches. That dialogue is continuous.”

Brar also spoke about India’s long-term goal of winning the World Cup but said his immediate attention remains on improving his performance in every match.

India Take 2-0 Lead After Gurnoor Brar’s Match-Winning Spell

India’s bowlers dominated New Zealand in the second ODI. Brar removed Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner and Nathan Smith to finish with figures of 4/30. Auqib Nabi, Anshul Kamboj and Axar Patel also picked up two wickets each.

New Zealand were bowled out for 134 in 41 overs. During the chase, India lost seven wickets and reached 113/7 in 26 overs before rain stopped play. The visitors were four runs ahead of the DLS par score and were declared winners by four runs.

Brar’s performance earned him the Player of the Match award as India moved 2-0 ahead in the series. The third ODI will be played in Hamilton on November 10.