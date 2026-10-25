‘He gets the opportunity to play Test cricket’: Mohammed Azharuddin says after Tilak Varma’s heroics vs NZ in 2nd T20I

Former Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin applauded Tilak Varma for his incredible batting performance against New Zealand in the 2nd T20I.

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Mohammed Azharuddin praised Tilak Varma for his impressive batting performance vs NZ in 2nd T20I (Image - BCCI)

Team India is showcasing a brilliant performance in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand as they are delivering an incredible performance, which helped them win the two back-to-back matches and maintain their lead over the hosts.

The star Indian players, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir and Nitish Kumar Reddy, played a key role in the Indian side winning this match by 4 wickets at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The trio of Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir and Nitish Kumar Reddy showcased their impressive last-moment knocks, which helped India finish the match in 19.5 overs.

Read more: Abhishek Sharma surpasses Rohit Sharma to achieve new record vs NZ in 2nd T20I

Indian vice-captain, Tilak Varma, started scoring important runs at the crucial moment, after an early five-wicket collapse for the Indian team. Tilak Varma smashed some important boundaries for his side to stabilize the innings. Speaking about his individual score. Tilak Varma scored 51 runs unbeaten off 26 balls. In his knock, he smashed 6 fours and 1 six at a strike rate of 196.15.

For his incredible batting performance and impressive knock, former Indian captain and star player Mohammed Azharuddin praised Tilak Varma for his calm mindset and highly important knock.

“Today, I am very happy with the way Tilak Varma has played. He is a very good player, and I sincerely hope and pray that he gets the opportunity to play Test cricket. For me, Test cricket is the most important format, and I hope he goes on to represent India in Tests as well. He has been performing very well in T20 cricket, and I think he played a crucial role in ensuring India’s victory today. Congratulations to the team. Cricket is a team game, and the entire team deserves to be congratulated. I wish them the very best of luck.”

Also Read: ‘India believes in you’: Tilak Varma reveals Gautam Gambhir’s words before unbeaten 51 vs NZ in 2nd T20I

Not only with the bat, Tilak Varma also shone in the second T20I of the series with his fielding. Tilak Varma achieved a new record in this clash.

Tilak Varma’s impressive fielding performance helped him to achieve a new milestone as well. With these two catches, Tilak Varma breaks the world record by registering his name for the most catches in a calendar year in T20Is.

Now, Tilak Varma has completed 26 catches for the Indian team as an outfielder in 32 T20Is in 2026 calendar year. He surpassed Indonesia’s Danilson Hawoe, who took 25 catches in 41 T20Is.