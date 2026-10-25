‘He has quality to play for India, but…’: Delhi U-19 coach on Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir Sehwag after 173 run knock

Aaryavir Sehwag smashes 173 off 143 vs Chandigarh in Vinoo Mankad Trophy. Delhi U-19 coach Rajeev Nayyar says son of Virender Sehwag has quality to play for India.

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Delhi U-19 coach Rajeev Nayyar says Aaryavir Sehwag has quality to play for India. (Photo: X)

Aaryavir Sehwag, son of Virender Sehwag, has shown some promise with the bat in Delhi. Under-19 head coach Rajeev Nayyar believes the future for the young man is bright to play for India. But Nayyar emphasizes that Aaryavir needs to tread carefully and hone his skills.

Aaryavir recently led Delhi in the 2026-27 Vinoo Mankad Trophy and made headlines with a brilliant 173 off 143 balls against Chandigarh. His innings featured 19 fours and eight sixes, although Delhi eventually lost the match and failed to qualify for the knockout stage.

Rajeev Nayyar explains what Aaryavir Sehwag needs to improve

Nayyar said Aaryavir had been getting starts but needed to convert them into big scores. The coach spoke to him before the Chandigarh match and encouraged him to aim for centuries rather than lose his wicket after reaching 40 or 50 runs.

“Many people have asked me if he will play for India. I said it is still early. India is a big country and everybody is playing cricket but he has quality to play. But he has to take it one step at a time. He is still in under 19 team. Maybe he will play in the U-23s and then the Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy. Then he will play for India A and eventually that path leads to playing for India,” Nayyar told IANS.

The coach also highlighted Aaryavir’s attacking approach and said the youngster could set an example for his teammates by staying at the crease for longer periods.

Aaryavir impresses coach with his batting style

Nayyar was particularly impressed by the youngster’s confidence against fast bowlers during his 173-run knock. He also noticed similarities between Aaryavir and his father, although he was careful not to compare their batting styles completely.

“As a coach, I can say he has that quality. I’m not saying he bats like his dad but he is similar. Right? He is learning a lot. He hits some Papa wale shots (shots like his father). No doubt it is fun to watch but he is very focussed,” Nayyar said.

Aaryavir had also impressed in the India Under-19 ODI series against Australia in Rajkot last month. His latest performance could strengthen his case for selection in India’s Under-19 squad for the upcoming Asia Cup in Oman from November 5 to 14.

Coach praises Aaryavir’s commitment

Nayyar said Aaryavir takes his dismissals seriously and often reflects on his mistakes rather than ignoring them. The coach recalled how the youngster apologised after losing his wicket to an off-spinner and listened carefully to his advice about shot selection.

Nayyar also revealed that Aaryavir had expressed confidence about scoring a century against Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

“He said, ‘Sir, I will score a hundred against Pakistan.’ I said that’s brilliant. I really like that.”

The coach added that Aaryavir was committed to managing his schedule so he could also feature in the Cooch Behar Trophy.

Nayyar shares a long association with the Sehwag family. He previously played alongside Virender Sehwag for North Zone and was part of their 381-run fifth-wicket partnership against South Zone in Agartala in December 1999. Now, he hopes the next generation of the family can continue its progress through consistent performances and hard work.