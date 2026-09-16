Head coach Amol Muzumdar expresses confidence and excitement ahead of the women’s team’s campaign at Asian Games 2026

India women’s cricket team head coach Amol Muzumdar said his players are excited about experiencing the atmosphere of a multi-sport event as the defending champions begin their Asian Games campaign in Japan.

Harmanpreet Kaur and her team arrived in Japan after winning the T20 Asia Cup and will now look to add another gold medal to their recent run of success. India won the women’s cricket gold at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou and will be aiming to defend the title at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

“The team is looking forward to the Asian Games and enjoying the environment of the multi-sport event,” Muzumdar said after arriving in Japan with members of his support staff on an early morning flight.

A few members of the squad travelled with the coaching staff, while the remaining players were expected to arrive later. Pacer Kranti Gaur and spinner Shree Charani were among those who reached Japan with the coaching group.

Muzumdar said the players should make the most of the experience of being part of a major multi-sport event. The Games Village will bring athletes from different sports together, giving the players a different experience from a regular cricket tour.

“The environment of a multi-sport event is something the team is looking forward to. We want the players to enjoy that experience as well,” he said.

The Indian team enters the competition with confidence after winning the Asia Cup. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side produced a strong campaign in the tournament and finished the competition as champions, adding another title to their recent record.

One of the biggest positives from the Asia Cup was the form of Shree Charani. The 22-year-old left-arm spinner played an important role with the ball and finished the tournament with 12 wickets. She also took four wickets against Sri Lanka.

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Charani’s recent performances have added to her growing reputation in the Indian team. She has now crossed the 50-wicket mark in T20 internationals, reaching the landmark in just 30 matches.

Her form could be important as India begin their Asian Games campaign against hosts Japan on September 18 at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

The women’s cricket competition features only eight teams and starts from the quarterfinal stage. That leaves little room for teams to find their rhythm, with India needing to be ready from their first game.

India will also have the added pressure of being the defending champions. Having won gold in Hangzhou in 2023, the team will now look to repeat that success in Japan.