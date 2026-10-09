‘He’s bowling like a youngster’: Mohammed Shami gets strong backing for India comeback ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup

Mohammed Shami continues to push for an India comeback after an impressive domestic season, despite modest IPL returns. Check out his recent performances and comeback hopes.

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Mohammed Shami gets strong backing for India comeback (Photo: IANS)

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami yet to get another chance to represent India but his performances in domestic cricket have given him a new hope ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. Bengal coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla has backed the experienced fast bowler, praising his recent form and expressing confidence that he can return to the national team.

Shami has not played for India since the Champions Trophy final in March 2025. Although his IPL performances over the last two seasons have not been impressive, the pacer has delivered strong results in domestic cricket and remains determined to make a comeback.

Laxmi Ratan Shukla backs Mohammed Shami

Shukla, who has known Shami since his early days in age-group cricket, believes the pacer still has plenty to offer. He said Shami has been bowling with the energy and sharpness of a young player while representing Bengal.

“Shami is playing for Bengal this season. He’s bowling like a youngster. I hope that he will again play for India and end his career playing for India. He is one of the greatest fast bowlers world cricket has ever produced. He deserves that,” Shukla told PTI.

The Bengal coach also highlighted Shami’s commitment to the state team, pointing out that the fast bowler continues to give his best despite uncertainty over his international future.

Impressive numbers in domestic cricket

Shami enjoyed an excellent 2025-26 domestic season after returning from a lengthy injury lay-off in late 2024. He picked up 37 wickets in seven matches to help Bengal reach the Ranji Trophy semi-finals.

The right-arm pacer also claimed 15 wickets in seven Vijay Hazare Trophy matches and 16 wickets in seven Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games. He carried that form into the 2026-27 season, taking seven wickets to help East Zone win the Duleep Trophy.

His recent IPL numbers though are not good. Shami took 18 wickets in 22 matches in 2025 and 2026 seasons at an economy of 10.

Shami remains determined to play for India

Despite the challenges, Shami has made it clear that he is not ready to give up on his India ambitions. Speaking after the Duleep Trophy final in Chennai, the fast bowler stressed the importance of staying motivated and continuing to aim higher.

“There are plenty of reasons to stay motivated if you look for them. At this level, if you aren’t self-motivated, your approach is wrong.

“No matter what stage you’re playing at, your eyes must always be set on the next level,” Shami had said.

Shukla also spoke about the pacer’s influence in Bengal’s dressing room, describing him as a senior figure who motivates teammates and shares his experience.

“He still wants to play for India. But other than that, how many bowlers have you seen maintaining this level of commitment to the state? I have seen him from a time when he was just a net bowler. He made his Bengal debut under my captaincy.

“He has developed into a great player and a great human being. He keeps motivating everyone in the dressing room, and he is our brother. I am sure he will do well this season and go on to play for India again,” Shukla said.

With Shami continuing to deliver in domestic cricket, his push for an India comeback remains alive.