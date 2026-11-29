‘His decision-making has let him down’: R Ashwin’s blunt verdict on Rishabh Pant after costly dismissal in NZ Test

R Ashwin criticised Rishabh Pant's decision-making after his dismissal for 23 against New Zealand, saying the wicketkeeper could have captained India.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/his-decision-making-has-let-him-down-r-ashwins-blunt-verdict-on-rishabh-pant-after-costly-dismissal-in-nz-test-8548934/ Copy

R Ashwin questions Rishabh Pant's shot selection in Christchurch Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has questioned Rishabh Pant’s decision-making after the wicketkeeper-batter threw away his wicket during India’s first innings in the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. Pant was dismissed for 23 on Day 2 after attempting an aggressive shot against Jacob Duffy at a time when India needed a steady partnership.

Pant’s dismissal once again brought attention to his attacking approach in Test cricket. Ashwin believes the left-handed batter has the talent to become one of the finest players in the game, but his repeated mistakes with shot selection have stopped him from reaching his full potential. The former spinner also made a big statement, saying Pant could have even captained India if he had made better decisions.

Ashwin Says Pant’s Decision-Making Has Let Him Down

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin explained why he was unhappy with Pant’s approach in Christchurch. The Indian wicketkeeper came to the crease after Shubman Gill’s dismissal and was expected to support KL Rahul as India tried to recover from early setbacks.

However, Pant charged down the track against Duffy in the 27th over and attempted to play an attacking shot. He failed to control the stroke, sending the ball high towards point, where Kyle Jamieson completed the catch. Pant returned to the pavilion after scoring 23 runs.

Ashwin said Pant could have achieved much more in his career with better judgement.

“Pant has the talent to become one of the finest players in the world across generations. But if he had refined his game and made better decisions, he could have been a regular at No. 4 for India. He could even have captained the country,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

“His decision-making has let him down. That is the point I am trying to make.”

Ashwin Questions Pant’s Attacking Approach In Tests

Ashwin also pointed out that Pant has often lost his wicket while attempting high-risk shots, even when fielders are placed in positions to stop those strokes.

“I have always maintained that Rishabh Pant is one of the most gifted Test batters India have ever had. More often than not, he gets out playing a high-risk shot. He comes down the track, tries to hit over the field, and gets caught because fielders are positioned exactly where he wants to hit the ball,” he added.

The former spinner also questioned how often Pant’s attacking style has helped India win Test matches. He highlighted that only two of Pant’s nine Test centuries have come in winning causes.

“Getting out for 90 does not automatically make it selfless. Sometimes, it is simply reckless or mindless,” Ashwin said.