Homecoming for Harshal Patel as Gujarat Titans complete Rs 4 crore all-cash trade deal with Sunrisers Hyderabad

Harshal Patel has been one of the most consistent bowlers in the Indian Premier League for the last couple of seasons

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Sunrisers Hyderabad's Harshal Patel during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 17, 2025. (Photo: IANS)

In a latest development, right-arm Indian pacer Harshal Patel has been traded to one-time Indian Premier League champions and two-time runners-up Gujarat Titans on a 4-crore deal after a successful negotiation with 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad. Patel will leave Hyderabad after spending just one season with them.

The Orange Army had brought him to the franchise during the 2025 IPL auction for 8 crores. Harshal Patel had accounted for 16 wickets last season, falling eight shy from the 24-wicket mark which had earned him the Purple Cap in 2024 while he was representing the Punjab Kings.

Now, Harshal Patel has found a new home in Gujarat Titans and this will be his sixth franchise since making his IPL debut in 2012. Harshal had remained an unused player in the 2011 season with the Mumbai Indians, before playing his first IPL matches for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru next year.

He then moved to the Delhi Capitals before returning to RCB and then moving to Punjab and Hyderabad. In his decade-long IPL career, Patel has won the Purple Cap twice in 2021 and 2024 for scalping 32 and 24 wickets respectively.

Homecoming for Harshal

Interestingly, the 2027 IPL season will be the first time that Harshal Patel would be representing his home franchise of Gujarat. The bowler was born and brought up in Sanand and has spent his youth and senior domestic career with the state team.

Though this would be a new challenge for him, Harshal will experience familiar conditions at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, home to the Gujarat Titans. The 35-year-old will add a new element to the Titans’ already stacked bowling line-up.

It is unclear whether Harshal Patel will feature as a regular starter but he will surely empower Gujarat’s bench strength. At some point of the IPL 2027 season, Harshal will play an important role for the franchise.

Also Read: Bad news for Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad, Travis Head set to skip IPL 2027 season

Harshal Patel has scalped a total of 151 wickets from 124 IPL matches while playing for four different franchises. His best performance came in 2021 when he registered 32 wickets for RCB and became the highest wicket-taker.

When is the IPL 2027 mini-auction?

The mini-auction for the IPL 2027 season takes place on Wednesday, December 16 at at the ITC Grand Hotel in Goa.

This will be the first time in three years that the auction returns to India. Dubai, Jeddah and Abu Dhabi had hosted the last three auctions. All the 10 franchises will announce their released and retained players list today.