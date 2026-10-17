Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Krunal Pandya to lead India, Kulwant Khejroliya replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Krunal Pandya to lead India squad after Bhuvneshwar Kumar earns India call-up for New Zealand tour. Here’s everything you need to know.

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Krunal Pandya named captain of India for Hong Kong Sixes 2026 after Bhuvneshwar Kumar's India call-up. [Photo: File]

India will have a new captain at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026, with all-rounder Krunal Pandya set to lead the seven-member squad. The change comes after fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar received a call-up to India’s national team for the upcoming tour of New Zealand, which begins on October 22.

Gujarat Titans pacer Kulwant Khejroliya has been named as Bhuvneshwar’s replacement in the squad. The Hong Kong Sixes tournament will be played from October 30 to November 1, with India aiming to make an impact in the fast-paced six-a-side competition.

Krunal Pandya to lead India at Hong Kong Sixes

Krunal will captain a squad featuring several familiar names from the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team includes explosive batters and experienced all-rounders who will look to adapt to the demands of the shorter format.

The updated squad features Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, T. Natarajan and Kulwant Khejroliya, with Krunal taking charge as captain.

The Hong Kong Sixes is known for its quick matches, attacking batting and high-scoring contests. India will look to use the experience of its players to compete strongly during the three-day tournament.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar set for India return

Bhuvneshwar’s call-up to the national team means he will miss the Hong Kong Sixes this year. The experienced pacer is set to return to the Indian setup after four years, giving him another opportunity to represent the country.

Anuraag Bhatnagar, Director of Commercial and Marketing at Cricket Hong Kong, China, expressed his happiness over Bhuvneshwar’s selection while acknowledging his absence from the tournament.

“While we will certainly miss Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026, we are delighted to see him earn a call-up to the national team. His return to international cricket after four years is a special milestone, and we wish him every success on India’s tour of New Zealand. We look forward to welcoming him back to the Hong Kong Sixes in the future.”

Hamza Ghouse, Lead – Special Projects at JSW Sports, also congratulated the fast bowler on his national team selection.

“Bhuvi’s call-up to the national team reflects his experience, quality and perseverance. While we would have loved to see him in action at the Hong Kong Sixes, representing the country remains a special achievement for any player. We wish him the very best for this next chapter of his international career and look forward to seeing him back at the tournament in the future.”

JSW Sports joins Hong Kong Sixes as commercial partner

The 2026 edition marks the first year of JSW Sports’ association with the Hong Kong Sixes as its Commercial Partner. The partnership brings together the tournament’s unique format and JSW Sports’ experience in managing leagues, franchises and sporting properties.

Where to watch Hong Kong Sixes 2026 in India

Fans in India can watch the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 live on the Sony Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on FanCode.