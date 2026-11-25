Hope Vaibhav Sooryavanshi doesn’t smash 50-ball 200 against New Zealand, says NZ bowling coach Jacob Oram

New Zealand bowling coach Jacob Oram feels batters like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are great for the future of international cricket.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/hope-vaibhav-sooryavanshi-doesnt-smash-50-ball-200-against-new-zealand-says-nz-bowling-coach-jacob-oram-8547841/ Copy

India A opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 204 vs UAE on Tuesday. (Source: X)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again left the cricketing world stunned with an unbelievable knock of 204 off 53 balls with 28 sixes in ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match against United Arab Emirates in Doha on Tuesday. It was the fastest-ever double century in the history of List A cricket and no other batter has managed to smash 28 sixes in a single innings in 50-over cricket.

New Zealand bowling coach and former all-rounder Jacob Oram, who had seen glimpse of Sooryavanshi’s talent in the five-match T20I series against India earlier this month hopes that the Black Caps are not at the receiving end of a ’50-ball double ton’.

India A opener sent multiple records tumbling and all of it only at the age of 15. Oram wants more players like Sooryavanshi to emerge in international cricket.

“It’s a bit cool to call a 15-year-old the saviour. Let’s see how it pans out. I understand the public love their T20 cricket and the purists love Test cricket, but I still believe there’s a place for 50-over cricket,” Oram told PTI news agency in Christchurch.

“He’s (Sooryavanshi) exciting, he’s entertaining, and the more of those players involved in cricket, the better it is for the product. I just hope he doesn’t get a 50-ball double hundred when we have to bowl against him,” Oram added.

VIDEO | Christchurch, New Zealand: “He’s exciting, entertaining and already a world-class player at such a young age. The more players like him, the better for the product. Just hope he doesn’t get a 50-ball double hundred against us”, said New Zealand bowling coach Jacob Oram on 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s double hundred vs UAE in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2026

Oram turned out in 33 Tests, 160 ODIs and 36 T20Is for New Zealand in his scoring. He scored 1780 runs and picked up 60 wickets in Tests, 2434 runs and 173 wickets in ODI cricket and 474 runs and 19 wickets in T20I cricket. He also played in four seasons of IPL between 2008 and 2013 and turned out for Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians.

Hagley Oval will offer more pace and bounce: Jacob Oram

The 48-year-old New Zealand bowling coach is hoping that the pitch at Hagley Oval in Christchurch will provide more assistance to the bowlers as compared to the one at Basin Reserve in Wellington for the first India vs New Zealand Test.

New Zealand bowlers conceded 720 runs in the only innings they bowled in the 1st Test against Shubman Gill’s Team India which ended in a draw earlier this week.

“We won’t make a final decision on those bowling plans until day one on Friday. Obviously, we’ll see what happens with the overheads, the temperature and the wind, how much it dries out and the colour change that we see,” Oram said.

“But we’re hoping that there’s obviously a little bit more bounce and movement than we saw in Wellington. We’re also hoping we potentially win the toss for a change as well,” the former New Zealnd all-rounder added.

Oram added that the presence of grass on the Hagley Oval should not be interpreted as an indication of a difficult batting track. “New Zealand produces nice wickets. I think sometimes people get a bit scared off by the amount of grass. We do have wickets that start very green or pretty green, but they can dry out pretty quickly as well.

“As you saw in Wellington, I thought the Indians bowled really well on that first morning, first half-day, and then look how flat that got after that,” Oram felt.