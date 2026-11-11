Hours after trade to MI, Arshdeep Singh gets engaged to Samreen Kaur in NZ, who is star pacer’s fiancée?

Arshdeep Singh and actor-model Samreen Kaur got engaged in New Zealand on November 11, hours after the Indian pacer's move to Mumbai Indians was confirmed.

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Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur announced their engagement in New Zealand (Photo: Instagram/Samreen Kaur)

India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh is celebrating two major developments in his life. On Wednesday, November 11, the left-arm pacer announced his engagement to actor-model Samreen Kaur in New Zealand, just hours after his high-profile move from Punjab Kings (PBKS) to Mumbai Indians (MI) was confirmed ahead of the IPL 2027 season.

Samreen posted pictures from the special event on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the proposal. In one of the photographs, Arshdeep can be seen going down on one knee and putting a ring on her finger. The couple also shared pictures together as they celebrated the new beginning in their relationship.

Samreen put an emotional message to the pictures, writing, “And of all the things life could have given us, I’m the happiest it gave us each other. To a lifetime together. 11.11.2026 (Hi Fiance)”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samreen (@samreenkaur__)

The announcement soon grabbed the attention of cricket fans and several people congratulated the couple on social media.

Who Is Samreen Kaur?

Samreen Kaur is an actor, model and social media personality who hails from Jammu and Kashmir. She first came to the limelight when she became the finalist in the Femina Miss India 2018 pageant representing Jammu and Kashmir.

She later moved into the entertainment industry and worked on different projects. Samreen has featured in the Bollywood film ’83, the web series Nail Polish and the Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 2. She has also appeared in music videos featuring popular singers such as Guru Randhawa, Badshah and Jubin Nautiyal.

Samreen has also built a social media following outside of entertainment, with her photos, travel updates and public appearances.

When Did Arshdeep Singh Public His Relationship?

Arshdeep and Samreen had been linked for some time before the Indian pacer confirmed their relationship on social media in July 2026. On July 26, he shared two pictures with Samreen on Instagram and kept the caption short with the words “My Person”.

Before that post, fans had started connecting the two after Samreen was spotted supporting Punjab Kings during IPL 2026. Their appearances together and pictures from Dharamshala further increased interest in their relationship.

Arshdeep also spoke about Samreen after India’s first ODI against New Zealand in Auckland. The pacer picked up four wickets in that match and revealed that his celebration was inspired by the dance steps he shares with her.

“That’s for my girlfriend. We do these dance steps when we’re out walking or something like that. Whenever the mood is a little low, we cheer each other up with that celebration,” Arshdeep said after the match.

Arshdeep Singh’s Big Move To Mumbai Indians

The engagement announcement came on the same day as a major IPL development for Arshdeep. Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings completed a trade involving Arshdeep and Hardik Pandya ahead of IPL 2027.

Arshdeep will now represent Mumbai Indians, while Hardik will move to Punjab Kings. Both players are set to continue at their existing fee of Rs 18 crore.

Arshdeep had been with Punjab Kings since making his IPL debut in 2019. He leaves the franchise as its leading wicket-taker, with 111 wickets in 96 matches.

With a new IPL team and a new chapter in his personal life, November 11 has become a memorable day for the Indian fast bowler.