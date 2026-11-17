How a bat meant for Sunil Joshi became Sachin Tendulkar’s favourite? The legendary former batter reveals

Sachin Tendulkar shared many interesting anecdotes from his cricketing career during the Batography exhibition inauguration at Mumbai Cricket Association's Sharad Pawar ricket museum

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Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar displays his first cricket bat among 26 bats and other memorabilia donated to the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum during the unveiling of the 'Batography' exhibition at Wankhede Stadium on Monday, November 16, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Former India batter Sachin Tendulkar, on Monday, donated 25 of the most precious bats from his cricketing career to the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Sharad Pawar cricket museum. Tendulkar’s prized possessions, which also includes gloves and pads, have been put on display for a special and unique exhibition named “Batography”.

The initiative is aimed at providing an unseen view of Sachin Tendulkar’s journey over the years through his many bats. The collection includes willows that Tendulkar used to score centuries and also has one that his elder sister Savita gave to him in 1978.

During the event, Tendulkar spoke in detail about the 25 bats and shared some very interesting stories from his career. One of them was about how former spinner Sunil Joshi’s bat became his own.

Tendulkar recalled the time when India were playing at Mohali and bat manufacturer Sumit Kohli brought along a collection of blades. After testing most of them, Tendulkar noticed that Kohli had kept one bat aside for Indian spinner Sunil Joshi.

When Tendulkar asked about the bat, Kohli stated that it is not meant for him, but when the former wanted to test it, he was absolutely impressed.

“We were playing at Mohali and the bat manufacturer (Sumit Kohli) had brought a collection of bats for me to choose from. There was one bat which he kept aside and I casually asked him about it. He said it was not of my kind and quality, it was slightly long as well, and that it is for Sunil Joshi,” Tendulkar said in the Batography event.

Sachin Tendulkar further revealed that the ball flew and touched the roof as soon as it touched the bat and that convinced him to use the willow for India’s next game against Australia at Hyderabad.

“Out of curiosity, I took it and when I hit (tapped the ball on the blade), the ball flew and touched the roof,” Tendulkar added.

It prompted Sachin Tendulkar to ask Sumit Kohli to give the bat meant for Sunil Joshi and promised that he will give away two extra bats to the ex Indian spinner.

“I told him I will give two extra bats to Joshi, and asked him to give me the one meant for Sunil. Please cut it from the bottom and send it quickly to me. Next game we were playing in Hyderabad against Australia and the bat reached me just as the bus was leaving for the stadium. I went out to bat with a brand new bat,” Tendulkar concluded.