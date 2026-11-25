How Ben Stokes was allowed to enter IPL 2027 mini-auction but not Harry Brook? Here’s the real reason

Ben Stokes has registered himself at the maximum base price of INR 2 crores, with a number of IPL franchises eager to bring him on board

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England's captain Ben Stokes addresses a press conference ahead of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, in London, Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (Photo: IANS/Pankaj Nangia)

Several Indian Premier League franchises received a massive boost yesterday after former England captain Ben Stokes enrolled himself in the upcoming IPL 2027 mini-auction, which is to be held on Tuesday, December 16 at the ITC Grand Hotel in Goa. Stokes will enter the player auction for the first time since 2023.

Ben Stokes was a part of the Chennai Super Kings in the 2023 season, but played only two matches due to a knee injury and in order to manage his workload for the rest of the year. That year, CSK won its record fifth IPL title under former captain MS Dhoni who will be seen in a new avatar as the team mentor.

The English all-rounder’s inclusion in the mini-auction has raised plenty of eyebrows. Many fans are wondering as to how Stokes was allowed to enter the fray despite missing the 2025 mega auction.

Stokes’ surprise entry also prompted fans to question as to why current England captain Harry Brook was not allowed to enter the auction. In order to understand this subject, it’s important to know the situations of both the players.

Harry Brook had pulled out of the cash-rich tournament twice after being bought by the Delhi Capitals for the 2024 and 2025 season. Since Brook wasn’t the only one to do so, the Board of Control for Cricket in India were forced to introduce a rule to punish the late pull outs.

“Any player who registers in the player auction and after getting picked at the auction, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season, will get banned from participating in the tournament and player auction for 2 Seasons,” says the BCCI ruling.

Ben Stokes’ situation, on the other hand, is a lot more different. BCCI’s ruling states that any international player, who pulls out of a mega auction, will not be allowed to enter the following year’s auction.

However, the player would be allowed to participate in the succeeding auction.

And interestingly, Stokes did not enter the 2026 mini-auction, meaning that the one-year ban was fulfilled. Therefore, the all-rounder was eligible to enter the 2027 player auction.

“Any Overseas Player will have to register for the Big Auction. In case the overseas player doesn’t register, then he will be ineligible to register in the following year’s player auction,” the rule read.

This is the reason why Ben Stokes is allowed to enter the 2027 mini-auction, and Harry Brook is not.

Ben Stokes has registered himself at the maximum base price of INR 2 crores, and a number of franchises will be looking to buy him when the mini-auction takes place on December 16 in Goa.