‘I am 100 percent excited to bowl against Australia’, Manav Suthar eyes Border-Gavaskar Trophy after NZ snub

After missing the New Zealand Test squad, young spinner Manav Suthar has 16 wickets in 3 Tests and is now gearing up for his biggest challenge - bowling against Australia at home.

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Manav Suthar excited to bowl against Australia (Photo: X)

Young left-arm spinner Manav Suthar is not scared of big names. He is not scared of big matches either. After a dream start to his Test career, the Rajasthan bowler is now looking at his biggest challenge – bowling against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He missed the New Zealand Test squad, but he is not sad about it. Instead, he is using this time to get better, learn new things and get ready for the big home series against Australia in early 2027.

Suthar made his Test debut against Afghanistan on June 6, 2026. Since then, he has played only three Tests, but he has already taken 16 wickets. That is a very good start for any young spinner. His best show came in Sri Lanka, where his bowling helped India win the Test in Galle. The team management trusted him, and he gave his best on his first overseas tour.

Missed New Zealand Tour, But Focus Not Lost

India went with a pace-heavy attack for the New Zealand tour because of the conditions there. So Suthar did not get a place in the squad. Many young players get upset in such a situation, but Suthar took it in a positive way. He went back to domestic cricket and started playing for Rajasthan in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026. There, he took 7 wickets in 4 matches, including a good spell of 3/25 against Jharkhand.

Learning From Jadeja And Others

Suthar says he is learning every day from senior players. He spent a lot of time with Ravindra Jadeja during the Sri Lanka tour. He also worked with bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule. His time in county cricket in England also helped him a lot.

“I have played in England, Sri Lanka and New Zealand, and every place has something different to offer. My effort is always to keep learning something new every day,” Suthar said.

In white-ball cricket, his focus is simple – read the pitch and read the batter.

“My focus is to adapt to the circumstances as quickly as attainable. Wherever I’m taking part in, how the wicket is behaving, you base your judgement on that,” he said.

He also believes that practice and match awareness are the key to success in T20 cricket.

“Practice, awareness, and match awareness. I think it is very important to know what the batter in front of you is thinking at that time and what balls you can bowl. So, I try to understand what the batter is thinking and, according to the wicket, what balls I can bowl. That was the plan, sir. That is what I was trying to do.”

Excited For Australia Challenge

Now, all eyes are on the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home. Suthar and Jadeja can become a strong spin pair because both bowl in a different style. Suthar is fully ready for this test.

“I’m 100 percent excited to bowl against Australia,” he said. “I’ll try to give my best. Only time will tell how things go.”

What Is Next For Suthar?

Before the Australia series, Suthar will play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and one Ranji Trophy match. His only goal right now is to find his rhythm fast.

“My focus will be on getting into rhythm as quickly as possible. I want to practise as much as I can and make sure I am ready,” he said.

If he keeps bowling like this, the Australia series could be his big breakthrough moment.