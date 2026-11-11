‘I knew I would make him one’: Ishan Sood’s father Dheeraj, who sold business for son’s cricket dream

Ishan Sood's father Dheeraj Sood, who sold his business and coached his son using YouTube, Google and ChatGPT, opens up on his son's rise, says 'I knew I would make him one.'

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India U19 pacer Ishan Sood (Image: X)

Ishan Sood is only 17-year-old, but he has already made people sit up and take notice at the U19 Asia Cup 2026. The Punjab pacer, who stands 6 feet 4 inches tall, has taken 8 wickets in 3 matches so far. With the new ball, he has now become India’s go-to bowler in the tournament.

But Ishan’s story is not like most young cricketers. Behind him is his father Dheeraj Sood, who took up his coaching himself. Hours of practice at home, watching bowling videos, and picking up new things from YouTube, Google and even ChatGPT – that is how Ishan has come this far.

Ishan Sood’s Father Sold His Business To Support His Cricket Dream

Ishan’s father played club-level cricket and always wanted his sons to get opportunities that he could not receive during his playing days. When his elder son’s cricket journey ended because of an injury, Dheeraj decided to personally guide Ishan’s development.

He even sold his garment showroom when Ishan was around 13 to devote more time and resources to his son’s cricket career.

Dheeraj had complete faith in his younger son’s potential. Speaking to indiatoday.in, he said, “I didn’t know beforehand that he would become a good fast bowler. I knew I would make him one!”

Six To Nine Months Of Practice With Just One Delivery

Instead of trying different deliveries from the beginning, father and son focused on mastering one particular ball. For six to nine months, Ishan repeatedly bowled a good-length delivery aimed at the top of off-stump.

That line and length sorted, they got cracking on swing and seam movement. They also watched videos of fast bowlers from around the world, picking up different techniques.

Dheeraj explained their approach, saying, “We rely a lot on social media, YouTube, Google and ChatGPT. We research things and discuss them with each other. We share videos, point out what a particular bowler is doing and work out what we need to learn or practise.”

Ishan Sood’s Impressive Bowling Numbers At U19 Asia Cup

Ishan’s hard work is now producing results on the field. He picked up three wickets for 18 runs against Nepal, followed by one wicket against Pakistan. His performance against the UAE was even better, as he claimed four wickets for 37 runs.

His height, ability to move the ball both ways and accuracy have made him a difficult bowler to face. His performances have also drawn comparisons with former India pacer Ishant Sharma, although Ishan still has a long way to go in his career.

VRV Singh And Punjab Coach Praise Young Pacer

Ishan has also received valuable guidance from India’s U19 bowling coach VRV Singh. The youngster credited him for his support during the tournament.

“Our bowling coach VRV Singh has been backing me a lot. We had two sessions, which helped me a lot,” Ishan said.

Punjab coach Sandeep Sawal has also been impressed with his understanding of bowling and match situations. With his performances improving at the age-group level, Ishan will now look to continue his progress and earn bigger opportunities in Indian cricket.