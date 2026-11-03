‘I want to score runs for him now’, Sarfaraz Khan admits his father the only source of motivation for him after repeated India snubs

Sarfaraz Khan's last appearance for the Indian Test team came exactly two years ago in a home series against New Zealand

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Sarfaraz was also a part of India's Test tour of Sri Lanka where he remained as an unused batter. (Photo: IANS0

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan, who made his much awaited national team debut two years ago against England, has questioned the point of working hard each and everyday despite getting consistently ignored from the plans of the Indian team management.

Sarfaraz Khan has had one of the very most interesting careers in Indian cricket. He had to wait for several years and grind extremely hard in the Ranji Trophy circuit to get his shot at the senior team and when he did, the right-hand batter made full use of it.

On his debut against England in 2024, Sarfaraz scored back-to-back fifties across innings in the third Test before hitting another half-century in the series concluding fifth Test at Dharamshala.

Later that year, after Gautam Gambhir took charge as the Indian head coach, Sarfaraz Khan was given another chance to cement his position but all he managed was a 150-run score in the first of a three-match home Test series against New Zealand which the hosts lost by 3-0.

Since then, Sarfaraz hasn’t played a single game for the senior team and it’s been exactly two years since his last appearance. In the meantime, he has continued to pile up runs in the domestic circuit, but all of that hard work does not seem to make sense anymore.

In a recent interview, Sarfaraz admitted that he does think about the purpose behind waking up early everyday and going for training.

“Every morning, I wake up and ask myself the same question: Why should I work harder and go through the same thing again and again? I have played for India. I wake up at 5 am and go to practice. I could play for Mumbai if I wanted to, and I am still playing. Sometimes, that question crosses my mind,” Sarfaraz said in an exclusive chat.

His comments are a proof that athletes deal with so much more than we can even imagine. The only thing that keeps him going is when he sees his father working hard for him and his brother Musheer Khan.

“But when I see my father working hard for me, I want to score runs for him now. This is the only thing that motivates me,” Sarfaraz added.

Sarfaraz Khan concluded by saying that if anyone wants to meet him, then they will not have to go to his address. Instead, they can meet him at either the Azad Maidan or the Cross Maidan at 6 AM everyday.

“Everyone knows that if you want to meet Sarfaraz Khan you don’t have to come to his home address but you can meet him either at the Azad Maidan or the Cross Maidan at 6:00am,” Sarfaraz concluded.

Sarfaraz Khan is an absolute beast when it comes to the Ranji Trophy. He has scored 5354 runs in 66 first-class matches, including 18 centuries and 16 half-centuries. He also has a 301-run score to his name.