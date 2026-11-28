‘I was in hospital for my child’s birth’: Virat Kohli recalls watching Shardul Thakur-Washington Sundar stand during Gabba Test

Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri, Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari recall India's historic 2021 Gabba Test win and reveal special memories from the famous victory.

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Virat Kohli look back at India's historic Gabba Test victory in 2021. (Photo: BCCI)

India’s historic Test series win in Australia in 2021 still remains one of the biggest achievements in the country’s cricket history. The visitors went into the final Test at the Gabba short of several key players through injury but they didn’t quit. Their fearless approach helped India breach Australia’s long-standing record at the venue and secure a memorable series win.

As India prepare for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2027, former and current players have looked back at the moments that made the victory so special.

In an conversation with JioStar, Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri, Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari shared their memories of the famous Gabba Test. They talked about the team’s belief, performances of young players and the courage shown by the Indian side even when in a difficult situation.

Virat Kohli Recalls Watching Gabba Test From Hospital

Former India captain Virat Kohli was not part of the playing XI in the final Test as he had returned home for the birth of his child. However, he closely followed the action from the hospital and remembered watching the important partnership between Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar.

“I was in the hospital for the birth of my child, and I was watching the match on my phone. I watched the partnership between Shardul and Washington until about 15 minutes before we had to go in for the break. That is how special that partnership was. The kind of character and belief shown by the whole squad throughout that series and in that Gabba Test, with so many young players stepping up when nobody gave us a chance, made it one of the most special victories. I do not think any victory has been more special than this,” Kohli said.

Ravi Shastri Says Gabba Win Was Unlike Anything In Cricket

Former head coach Ravi Shastri also praised the fearless mindset shown by Pant and Washington during the final stages of the match. He recalled how the two batters backed themselves while chasing the target against a strong Australian bowling attack.

“At teatime, we knew very clearly that Rishabh Pant was going for the run chase. Washington and Rishabh batted the way they did and backed each other in that last hour of the match. It was unbelievable stuff. There was no fear in their approach, and they were not overawed by the occasion or the Australian attack. You talk about Indian performances. I will go one step further. I don’t think cricket has seen anything like this.” Shastri said.

Rishabh Pant Reveals His Plan With Navdeep Saini

Pant played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 89 runs at the Gabba. Looking back at the closing moments, the wicketkeeper-batter revealed how he spoke to Navdeep Saini, who was struggling with a hamstring injury, about running between the wickets.

“I had something in mind, so I had called Saini to have a word with him from the non-striker’s end. His hamstring was pulled. I told him, wherever you are, just run as fast as you can. I thought he might get run out, and we wouldn’t have a problem with that, as it would have meant that we would be down by eight wickets. I knew I would make my ground,” Pant said.

Hanuma Vihari Remembers India’s Fighting Spirit

Hanuma Vihari recalled how difficult the situation was when India arrived in Brisbane. Several first-choice players were unavailable, but the team continued to fight. He also praised the contributions of Shardul and Washington, who partnered to keep India in the game.

“I remember precisely when we went to the Gabba for the Test match in 2021. I was talking to Ashwin bhai, saying that it felt like we were in a war or something. We were bruised and battered, but we were not giving up. So, that was the kind of situation we were in when we went to the Gabba. Several of our main first-choice players were unavailable, and it was a test of courage and grit. It is not easy to play at the Gabba in those conditions. But the way Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar put up that partnership, especially Shardul, who came in and played aggressively, really helped us stay alive in that match,” Hamuma said.