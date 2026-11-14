ICC chalks up global events’ schedule for 2032-2035 cycle; 2027, 2029 and 2031 WTC final venues awarded to England

The ICC will also conduct a thorough review of the developments made by the Franchise League Review Group

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Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

The International Cricket Council has chalked up the schedule of major global tournaments, for the 2032-2035 period, in the on-going board meeting at Bali. The annual meet began on Wednesday, November 11 for the first time ever in Indonesia and concludes tomorrow that is Sunday, November 15.

The current international tournament cycle will conclude with the 2031 ODI World Cup in India and Bangladesh and the ICC are expected to approve the schedule of the 2032-2035 period which will feature a total of six major events, including the eight-team ICC Champions Trophy.

Fixtures of the upcoming ICC World Test Championship editions for the 2027 to 2029 and 2029 to 2031 cycles are also due to be submitted in the on-going Board meeting. According to a report from Cricbuzz, it is understood that the ICC are planning to organise an international event every year in the 2032-2035 season.

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The next cycle will begin with the ICC T20 World Cup in 2032 for which the ICC has chosen the October-November window, but the host nation is yet to be decided. The year of 2033 will have two tournaments – the World Test Championship finale in June and the eight-time Champions Trophy in October.

In 2034, the T20 World Cup will be organised in July and the 20-team competition will be followed by the WTC final and the Cricket World Cup 2035. Venues for any of the white-ball events have not been announced yet, but ICC has awarded England the hosting rights for the 2027, 2029 and 2031 WTC finals.

What else is being discussed in the board meeting?

While the venues for the competitions from 2032-2035 is yet to be finalised, the ICC are also undertaking a review meeting for the recommendations by the Franchise League Review Group, which is headed by former Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal.

This committee is aimed at enhancing the present ICC framework and protect the ecosystem amid the rising franchise T20 leagues around the world. The international governing body will thoroughly look into the developments made by the Franchise League Review Group.

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Reports have also suggested that the meeting will approve the revenue distribution for the on-going cycle with 650 million US dollars set to be distributed along with the existing revenue share formula. The annual meet will conclude tomorrow.