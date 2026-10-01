ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule Announcement Live Streaming: When and where to watch LIVE in India, all details HERE

The International Cricket Council are set to announce the full schedule of ODI World Cup 2027 to be held jointly by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia next year.

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ODI World Cup 2027 full schedule will be revealed in Cape Town on Thursday. (Image: AI)

ICC ODI World Cup 2027: The ICC ODI World Cup 2027 is set to return to the African continent for the first time after 24 years. Indian cricket fans would have happy memories of the ODI World Cup 2003 – hosted by South Africa and Zimbabwe – where Sourav Ganguly-led side managed to reach the final. The International Cricket Council are now set to announce the full schedule of the ICC ODI World Cup 2027 in a glittering event in Cape Town on Thursday evening.

The schedule announcement will mark the one-year countdown to the tournament, which is set to begin on October 2, 2027 or ‘Gandhi Jayanti’ next year, with the final scheduled for Sunday, November 21, 2027. The event will also see the opening of the ticket ballot for fans.

Ten out of the 14 teams participating in the ODI World Cup will have secured their spots by the September 30 qualification cut-off date. Co-hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe have earned automatic berths and eight teams qualifying based on the ICC ODI rankings. India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Australia, England, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are set to join the two hosts, while the remaining four spots will be decided through the Qualifiers, scheduled to take place early next year.

Two-time champions West Indies will also have to go through the qualification route to secure their spot at next year’s marquee event. Indian legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who are gunning for their last ICC ODI World Cup, have their eyes firmly set on bringing their respective journeys in the quadrennial tournament to a fitting end with a trophy.

Speaking to JioStar at the start of India’s new home season, former India captain Rohit Sharma, who led India to ICC T20 World Cup glory in 2024 in the West Indies and the United States, expressed his desire to relive that feeling of lifting the trophy, while Virat Kohli, who got his hands on the ICC ODI World Cup trophy 15 years ago, is ready to give his all to win the title again for India.

“It’ll be great to win the upcoming ODI World Cup. I wouldn’t think about full circle and all that now. Winning a World Cup for India is a special feeling. I have experienced that twice in the T20 format. In 2007, I was just a young kid of 20 years. Of course, it’s a big tournament; you’ve won a World Cup in your first year, it’s great.

“Then we won the Champions Trophy in 2013, and after that there was a long period, almost for 11 years, where we couldn’t win an ICC title. So that’s why, when we won the T20 World Cup in 2024, there was a realisation of how important it was. So that feeling is still inside to a great extent. I know what winning a World Cup feels like. So that’s why I want that feeling back. The fun we had, you can’t describe what that feeling is, because you can’t match that. That’s why winning that World Cup is very important to me, because I want to have that feeling again, which we felt recently,” Rohit Sharma said.

“I’m not in a place where I feel like, if it didn’t happen earlier, I have to do it now. But for me, it’s the last World Cup I’m going to play for India. And that is my motivation. Like, to leave everything out there. And of course, the goal is absolutely to win the World Cup. And whatever it takes, I’m absolutely ready. My goal is to win as many games as I can for the team and my dream is to play a match-winning knock in the finals while chasing a score; that would be ideal. If it happens, great. If it doesn’t happen and we win the World Cup, I’ll be just as happy because, eventually, you understand that, as much as that competitive nature is there, it’s the last time you’re getting to play in a World Cup. So, winning that trophy is the most important thing,” Virat Kohli added.

Here are all the details about ICC ODI World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement…

When will ICC ODI World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement take place?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement will take place on Thursday, October 1.

Where will ICC ODI World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement take place?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement will take place in Cape Town, South Africa.

What time will ICC ODI World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement begin?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement will begin at 830pm IST.

Where can I watch ICC ODI World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement LIVE on TV in India?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network channels in India.

Where can I watch live streaming of ICC ODI World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement in India?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar website and app.