ICC plans to use bat gauges in all International matches

The ICC is planning to introduce bat size checks in international cricket as sixes continue to rise in T20 matches. Scroll down to read the full story.

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ICC to bring new bat checks in International cricket (Image - X)

Now we see lots of sixes in T20 cricket. Each year the number goes up. Some people say the pitch helps the batters. Some say the rope is too near. Some say the boards near the rope take space. All of this can be true. Making a good pitch is not easy. Making it the same each time is even harder.

Now the ICC wants to look at one more thing. That is the bats. Soon umpires will look at the size of bats in all big games. Before a batter goes out, he has to put his bat in a small box. If the bat does not go in, he cannot use it. This rule began in the IPL last year. Now the ICC wants to use it in all games. The idea came from the ICC team. Sourav Ganguly is boss of this team. All said yes to the plan in the talk in Bali. Umpires will soon get all the rules on how to look.

The rules of cricket already say how big a bat can be. The side cannot be more than 1.56 inches big. The back cannot be more than 2.64 inches. The other side cannot be more than 4.25 inches. So why look at bats now? Because sixes are going up fast. In the IPL this year, there were 19.27 sixes in each match. In the first IPL in 2008, there were only 8.88 sixes in each match. That is a big up. Yes, batters are strong now. They hit big shots more. They play better. But some people feel bats are also getting too big. A big, hard bat can help hit the ball far. That makes life hard for bowlers. Some feel bat makers have gone in front of ball makers. So now the bat needs to be looked at, just like the ball is looked at.

Before the IPL started this test, umpires were not sure. Some batters may have used bats that were too big. Bats were looked at a day before the game. But not all bats in a bag were looked at. So a player could still walk in with a bat that was not looked at. That was a bad part in the rule. The IPL made it good. Now the umpire looks at the bat on the field, just before the batter goes in. In the IPL, Sunil Narine, Ravindra Jadeja, and Riyan Parag had to change their bats because their bats did not go in the box. Even if it was a bad job, those bats were not used.

The ICC is also working on the ball. The team wants to try a new ball. The test will start with young players, at the U19 World Cups in 2029 and 2030. They also want to buy new balls in a good way and look at them well. Right now, most big ICC games with white ball use the white Kookaburra ball. Most countries also use the same ball in other games, so players get used to it. The ICC says this is not to find a new ball to change Kookaburra. It is more about work to make the ball better. The game is changing and batters are hitting more sixes. The ICC wants the bat to be fair, the ball to be good, and the game to stay fair.