ICC Rankings: Devdutt Padikkal rises, Sonal Dinusha makes huge 29-place jump

The latest ICC Test Rankings bring a major boost for Devdutt Padikkal and Sonal Dinusha who impressed in the India-Sri Lanka series. Find out who made the biggest gains.

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Devdutt Padikkal and Sonal Dinusha make big gains in ICC Rankings. (Photo: X)

The latest ICC Rankings update has been good news for two batters who impressed in the recent India-Sri Lanka Test series. Devdutt Padikkal and Sonal Dinusha both made significant gains after their strong performances.

Indian left-hander Devdutt Padikkal moved up five spots to No. 54 in the ICC Test batting rankings. The 26-year-old enjoyed an impressive return to the Test side during the two-match series in Sri Lanka.

Padikkal scored 328 runs in the series at an outstanding average of 109.33. He hit centuries in both Tests, scoring one in Galle and another in Colombo. His 117 in the second Test helped India post a big total of 503 for 9.

India captain Shubman Gill praised Padikkal’s consistency after the series.

“We speak about once a batter is set, he should make the most of it. And Devdutt showed that. The way he batted in the series was a treat to watch. It truly tells the mindset of a player,” Gill said.

Padikkal’s ability to convert starts into big scores was one of the biggest positives for India on the tour.

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Sonal Dinusha makes huge 29-place jump

Sri Lanka’s young batter, Sonal Dinusha, made an even bigger leap in the ICC Rankings. He climbed 29 places to reach No. 25 among Test batters.

Dinusha played a key role in helping Sri Lanka draw the Colombo Test and avoid a series whitewash. He scored 103 in the first innings before following it up with an unbeaten 133 in the second innings while batting under pressure.

His twin hundreds highlighted his resilience and temperament, earning him one of the biggest ranking jumps of the week.

Brook retains top spot as Shakeel makes big move

Kamindu Mendis also moved up two places to No. 10 after his half-century in Colombo.

At the top of the batting rankings, Harry Brook retained the No. 1 position despite modest scores against Pakistan. Steve Smith moved up to second, while Joe Root slipped to third.

Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel made a significant jump of 15 places to No. 18.

Among the bowlers, England’s Ollie Robinson climbed six places to enter the top five after taking eight wickets at Lord’s.