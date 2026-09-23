ICC Rankings: Shafali Verma breaks into top four as Sree Charani and Deepti Sharma hold top spots

Shafali Verma moved into the T20I top four, while South Africa’s players made big gains after their series sweep against Zimbabwe. Read the full story.

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Shafali Verma moved into the top four of the ICC Women’s T20I batting rankings after her maiden T20I century at the Asian Games 2026. (Photo: BCCI Women)

The ongoing Asian Games 2026 women’s cricket competition has brought several changes to the latest ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings. A number of Asian players have moved up the charts after producing strong performances in Japan.

India’s Shafali Verma is among the biggest gainers. The opening batter has moved into the top four of the T20I batting rankings after a memorable week that saw her score her maiden T20I century.

Shafali Verma moves into top four

Shafali smashed an unbeaten century off just 49 balls against Bangladesh in the Asian Games. Her impressive knock has helped her make a major move in the latest rankings.

The Indian batter is now among the top four players in the T20I batting list, underlining the impact of her performances during the ongoing competition.

Pakistan have also seen their batters make notable progress. Shawaal Zulfiqar jumped 16 places to 29th, reaching a career-best points tally of 558. She scored 25 in the quarter-final before making 54 in the semi-final of the Asian Games.

Ayesha Zafar also made a big jump, moving 31 places to 40th with a career-best 489 points. She played an important role with a 71 against Sri Lanka.

Zafar’s improvement was not limited to the batting rankings. She also climbed nine places to 30th in the T20I all-rounder rankings.

Charani, Deepti remain at the top

India continue to dominate the top two spots in the T20I bowling rankings, with Sree Charani and Deepti Sharma holding the first and second positions respectively.

There was also movement further down the list for two more Indian bowlers. Kranti Gaud moved up 15 places to 57th, while Nandani Sharma climbed 22 places to 72nd. Both players registered career-best points totals after their performances over the past week.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana also moved five places to 24th in the bowling rankings, while Thailand’s Onnicha Kamchomphu climbed six spots to joint 63rd after taking three wickets against Pakistan.

South Africa players make big gains

The latest rankings also reflect South Africa’s strong 5-0 T20I series win over Zimbabwe.

Anneke Bosch, the leading run-scorer in the series, climbed eight places to 46th, breaking into the top 50. Young batter Miane Smit also enjoyed a strong rise, moving to a career-best joint 53rd.

Zimbabwe’s Nyasha Gwanzura jumped 28 places to 87th in the T20I bowling rankings, entering the top 100. Annerie Dercksen also moved up in the all-rounder rankings and reached a career-best points tally of 179.