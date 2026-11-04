ICC Rankings: Shreyas Iyer rises couple of spots, Abhishek Sharma retains number one position

T20I captain Shreyas Iyer is one of three Indian batters in the top 10 of ICC T20I ranking along with Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

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Team India captain Shreyas Iyer. (Photo: ANI)

India vs New Zealand 2026: Team India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer reaped the benefits of scoring a fifty in the fifth and final T20I match against New Zealand at Hamilton last week as he managed to rise to 7th spot in the ICC T20I rankings for batters announced on Wednesday. Iyer scored 50 even as Indians lost the match by seven wickets while propelled him up a couple of places in the rankings which are led by Indian opener Abhishek Sharma.

The Punjab Kings captain is one of three Indian batters in the top 10 rankings for T20I batters with his deputy Tilak Varma, just outside this list in 11th position. Abhishek Sharma held on to the top spot in the rankings with 889 points ahead of Pakistan’s T20I skipper Sahibzada Farhan, who has 883 points.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who also scored a fifty in the fifth T20I match remains in third place with 862 points while Iyer has 777 points.

Just a week after losing the summit, Australia’s star pacer roars back to the top of the ICC Men’s Test Bowler Rankings https://t.co/f3gkfvMynY — ICC (@ICC) November 4, 2026

ICC rankings for T20I batters

Position Name Country Points 1 Abhishek Sharma India 889 2 Sahibzada Farhan Pakistan 883 3 Ishan Kishan India 862 4 Harry Brook England 793 5 Jos Buttler England 789 6 Dewald Brevis South Africa 789 7 Shreyas Iyer India 777 8 Phil Salt England 775 9 Shai Hope West Indies 759 10 Pathum Nissanka Sri Lanka 720

Mitchell Starc returns to No. 1 rank

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc reclaimed his top spot in the Test bowler rankings by overtaking South Africa’s left-arm pacer Marco Jansen on Wednesday. Starc returned to the top on the back of his nine-wicket match haul in the third and final Test against South Africa in Cape Town, with the left-armer gaining one place to jump ahead of Jansen.

Starc had claimed the No.1 crown for the first time in August when he ended the reign of Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, only for Jansen to take the mantle following his six wickets in the second Test for the Proteas in Gqeberha. Jansen managed only three wickets in the Cape Town Test, six fewer than Starc, and that saw the Australian pacer reclaim pole position and a new career-best ranking in the tight Test bowling rankings race.

There are two other South Africans inside the top 10 for Test bowlers, with off-spinner Simon Harmer the latest player to make big gains following his ‘Player of the Match’ performance at Newlands, where he bowled the Proteas to victory and a series triumph with six wickets in Australia’s second innings. Harmer moved up nine places to seventh overall in the rankings for Test bowlers and one spot ahead of South Africa teammate Kagiso Rabada.

Teammates Wiaan Mulder (up one slot to third) and Harmer (up three spots to fifth) also made good ground in this category, while Aiden Markram (up one place to 11th), Mulder (up seven rungs to 17th) and Ryan Rickelton (up 25 spots to 23rd with a new career-best rating) all made big leaps on the latest rankings for Test batters.

Opener Fakhar Zaman (up nine rungs to 37th) was among the biggest gainers on the updated rankings for ODI batters, with England opener Ben Duckett (up one slot to sixth) and Sri Lanka hard-hitter Pavan Rathnayake (up 20 places to 16th) also making ground in this category.