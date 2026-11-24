ICC reluctant to reintroduce saliva application in red-ball despite Shubman Gill’s appeal after 1st Test against New Zealand

The ban was imposed 2020 after the widespread COVID-19 pandemic, and it hasn't been reintroduced since then

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File photo. (IANS)

The International Cricket Council has no plans to reconsider its ban on using saliva to shine the cricket ball despite calls from Indian longer-format captain Shubman Gill to bring the ritual back into the game. Gill made this demand after the 1st Test against New Zealand ended in a draw at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The Indian captain felt that the Kookaburra ball was getting soft too quickly on a batting-friendly surface, making it difficult for the bowlers to get enough assistance. He suggested that allowing players to use saliva could help maintain the shine on the ball and give bowlers a better chance.

However, according to a PTI report, the ICC is not looking to change its position on the matter. The international governing body continues to have both health and cricketing concerns over allowing saliva to be used on the ball.

The ban was introduced in 2020 following the COVID-19 pandemic to protect players and match officials from the risk of infection. It was later made a permanent part of the ICC playing conditions. The decision was also in line with the Marylebone Cricket Club Laws of Cricket, which consider the use of saliva an unfair method of changing the condition of the ball.

Another concern for the ICC is the difficulty of monitoring how saliva is used. Players can mix it with substances such as sweets, chewing gum and mints, which can significantly change the condition of the ball and make it harder for officials to regulate the practice.

The ICC also believes that saliva continues to carry health risks. According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, newly emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants remain a health concern globally.

The issue was reportedly not discussed during the ICC meetings held in Bali earlier this month. Any change to the playing conditions would first need to be proposed by a member through the relevant ICC Committee before being considered by the ICC Board.

Gill had expressed his disappointment with the continued restriction after India failed to bowl out New Zealand on the fifth day of the opening Test, costing the visitors crucial World Test Championship points.

“I don’t understand why we haven’t been allowed to shine the ball yet — we are way past Covid times. There was a rule that you can’t put saliva on the ball to make it shine. It’s been seven-eight years and I still don’t understand why they are not allowing it,” Gill said.

Interestingly, the Indian Premier League, despite being a domestic competition, lifted the saliva ban ahead of its 2025 season. However, the ICC has shown no indication of following the same approach in international cricket.