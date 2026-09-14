ICC sanction hit Babar Azam’s Pakistan, slip to LAST place in WTC Points Table, India at…

Babar Azam's Pakistan are currently in 9th and last place on WTC 2025-27 Points with woeful PCT of 4.23 after ICC decision on Monday.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/icc-sanction-hit-babar-azam-pakistan-slip-to-last-place-in-wtc-points-table-india-at-5th-place-8523932/ Copy

Babar Azam's Pakistan have been fined for maintaining slow over-rate in 3rd Test vs England. (Source: X)

England vs Pakistan 2026: Babar Azam’s Pakistan endured a nightmare tour of England, after getting whitewashed by Joe Root’s side in the three-match Test series. After the humiliation of a 3-0 loss, the International Cricket Council (ICC) have also imposed fine and docked Pakistan which has meant that they have slipped to 9th and last place in the World Test Championships (WTC) 2025-27 Points Table.

Pakistan were on Monday fined 50 per cent of their match fee and docked a whopping 11 WTC points for maintaining slow over-rate during the third Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham last week. The ICC said on their website that Pakistan, who were crushed 0-3 in the Test series by hosts England, were found to be 11 overs short of the target ‘after time allowances were taken into consideration’.

Read more: Ollie Robinson and Mohammad Abbas achieve rare Test record as England whitewash Pakistan

As a result, Pakistan are currently in 9th and last place with a woeful PCT of just 4.63. From 9 Tests in the current WTC cycle, they have suffered 7 losses and won only 2 matches for 5 points so far.

West Indies are currently in 8th spot with a PCT of 20.83 with 2 wins, 8 losses and 2 draws in 12 matches in the currently cycle so far.

Check WTC 2025-27 Points after Pakistan have been docked points by ICC…

Pakistan had lost the series opener at Leeds by an innings and 103 runs, the second Test at Lord’s by 194 runs and the third Test at Edgbaston by 8 wickets. “Pakistan have been hit with a pair of sanctions for maintaining a slow over-rate during the third and final ICC World Test Championship contest against England in Birmingham,” the ICC said in a statement.

The sanctions were imposed by ICC match referee Ranjan Madugalle, on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Allahudien Palekar and fourth umpire Russell Warren. “It means Pakistan lose ground at the bottom of the World Test Championship standings as a result, with the side now sitting in ninth place with a 4.63 points percentage,” the ICC said.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for each over their team fails to bowl within the allotted time, with the maximum penalty capped at 50 percent of the match fee.

“In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, 11 World Test Championship points have been deducted from Pakistan’s points total,” the ICC statement added.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill’s Team India are currently in 5th spot with a PCT of 51.52 with 5 wins, 4 losses and 2 draws in their 11 Tests in the current WTC cycle. They need to win all of their remaining 7 Tests in the current cycle – two against New Zealand (away) and five against Australia (at home) to remain in contention for a berth in the WTC 2025-27 final next year.

Pakistan will host Sri Lanka for a two-Test series in November at Rawalpindi and Lahore in their next WTC 2025-27 assignment.