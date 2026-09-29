ICC to reveal ODI World Cup 2027 schedule in Cape Town on October 1: Know all details HERE

South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe are set to host the ICC ODI World Cup 2027 in almost exactly a year's time from now.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/icc-to-reveal-odi-world-cup-2027-schedule-in-cape-town-on-october-1-know-all-details-here-8531181/ Copy

The ICC will announce full ODI World Cup 2027 schedule in Cape Town. (Photo: IANS)

ICC ODI World Cup 2027: The International Cricket Council (ICC) are set to announce the full schedule of the ODI World Cup 2027 almost a full year ahead of the tournament. According to ICC’s official broadcasters, the ODI World Cup 2027 schedule is set to announced in Cape Town on Thursday, October 1 after the September 30 deadline for the top 10 teams in the ICC ODI rankings.

The event will be part of a one-year countdown to the World Cup and will also see the release of tickets for some of the matches. The World Cup set to begin on October 2 — Gandhi Jayanti — next year, according to a report in Cricbuzz website. The ODI World Cup 2027 final will take place on November 21, 2027.

A total of 10 out of the 14 teams taking part in the World Cup will have been identified by September 30, the cut-off date for qualification. Two of these 10 team are co-hosts, South Africa and Zimbabwe, while the other eight will be decided on the basis of the ICC ODI rankings.

The remaining four teams will come through the qualifiers and will be listed in the schedule as Qualifier 1, 2, 3 and 4. Apart from South Africa and Zimbabwe, Namibia are the third host country, but their qualification is not yet assured.

According to the current ICC rankings, India (1), New Zealand (2), Pakistan (4), Australia (5), England (6), Sri Lanka (7), Afghanistan (8) and Bangladesh (9) are the eight teams in line to make the cut through the ICC rankings.

Bangladesh, although they are ninth in the current rankings, will manage to qualify as South Africa, who are world No. 3, are already confirmed as hosts. West Indies, currently facing off against Shubman Gill’s Team India in an ODI series, will have to come through the qualifiers, which are scheduled to be held early next year.

ICC to announce ballot for World Cup tickets as well

The ICC will also planning to launch the ballot for World Cup tickets on Thursday. These ticket will not be available for purchase immdiately, fans will be able to register for the ticket ballot from October 1.

The ICC had announced earlier that the ODI World Cup 2027 had been divided into three rounds before the semi-finals and the final. The tournament will kick off with a Super Series featuring the three lowest-ranked of the 14 qualified teams in a round-robin format. The team finishing top will progress to the next stage which will have 30 matches featuring 12 teams who will be divided into two groups of six and will play in a round-robin format.

The top three teams from each group, along with the next best-placed team across both groups, will advance to the Super 7 stage. This will include of 21 round-robin matches, with the top four teams progressing to the semi-finals.

In the semi-finals, the team finishing first in the Super 7 standings will face the fourth-placed side, while the second-placed team will take on the third-placed team. The winners of the two semi-finals will compete in the final for the ultimate prize.

“My dream is to play a match-winning…” #ViratKohli is already manifesting his MISSION 2027 moment! Watch the full interview https://t.co/1NV0L8llwn ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 Schedule drops on THU, 1st OCT!#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/r4kSI3pHqa — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 28, 2026

Here are all the details about ICC ODI World Cup 2027 schedule launch…

When will ICC ODI World Cup 2027 schedule be announced?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2027 schedule will be announced on Thursday, October 1.

Where will ICC ODI World Cup 2027 schedule be announced?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2027 schedule will be announced in Cape Town, South Africa.

How can I watch ICC ODI World Cup 2027 schedule announcement LIVE on TV in India?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2027 schedule announcement will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How can I watch ICC ODI World Cup 2027 schedule announcement live streaming in India?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2027 schedule announcement will be available for live streaming on JioStar website and app.