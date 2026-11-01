ICC World Test Championship 2025-27: Final qualification scenarios for top 4 teams after South Africa’s series win over Australia

South Africa have moved into the top two of the World Test Championship standings after beating Australia in the Test series. New Zealand lead the table, while Australia, India and other teams remain in contention for a place in the 2027 final

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Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

South Africa’s 176-run victory over Australia in the third and final Test in Cape Town has changed the race for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 final. The Proteas won the three-match series 2-1 after recovering from a defeat in the opening Test and have moved ahead of Australia in the points table.

New Zealand currently lead the standings with 72.22 percentage points (PCT), followed by South Africa at 71.43. Australia have slipped to third with 69.23, while India occupy fourth place with 51.52 PCT.

With the top two teams qualifying for the final at Lord’s in 2027, the remaining fixtures will be important for all the leading sides. According to the current qualification calculations, a points percentage of around 65 could be enough to secure a place in the final.

New Zealand in strong position

New Zealand have collected 52 points from six matches and have four wins, one defeat and one draw. They have 10 Tests remaining in the current cycle, including two against India at home, four against Australia away, two against Sri Lanka at home and two against Pakistan away.

Winning seven of their remaining 10 matches would take them to 70.83 PCT, putting them in a strong position to qualify. Six victories, however, could leave them dependent on other results.

South Africa closing in on qualification

Defending champions South Africa have moved to second place after winning their series against Australia. Temba Bavuma’s side have 60 points from seven Tests, with five wins and two defeats.

The Proteas have seven matches remaining, including two against Bangladesh and three against England at home, followed by two away Tests against Sri Lanka.

Winning all their remaining home series matches could put South Africa above 71 PCT. Four more victories would take them to around 64.28 PCT, which might not be enough to guarantee qualification.

Australia’s qualification scenario

Australia have slipped out of the top two following consecutive defeats against South Africa. Pat Cummins’ team still have nine Tests remaining, with four against New Zealand at home and five against India away.

They currently have 69.23 PCT and need to win at least six of their remaining nine matches to reach approximately 67.2 PCT. Australia will have to improve their performances in the upcoming series to return to the top two.

India’s WTC final qualification scenario

India’s qualification chances have also become more difficult after their 0-2 home series defeat against South Africa. Shubman Gill’s team are fourth with 68 points and 51.52 PCT from 11 matches.

India have seven Tests remaining, including two away matches against New Zealand and five home Tests against Australia.

Winning all seven matches would take India to 70.37 PCT, while six victories would take them to 65 PCT. However, if India lose both Tests in New Zealand and then sweep Australia 5-0 at home, their percentage would reach only 59.26.

India will therefore need a strong finish to the current WTC cycle and will also depend on results involving other teams.