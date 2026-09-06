‘If your idol backs you…’: Rajat Patidar reveals Virat Kohli’s huge support for RCB captaincy

Rajat Patidar revealed how Virat Kohli’s backing gave him confidence to take over as RCB captain and lead the franchise to back-to-back IPL titles.

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Rajat Patidar reveals how Virat Kohli backed him for RCB captaincy. (Photo: X)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar has opened up about the important role Virat Kohli played in his journey as the team’s leader. Patidar revealed that the support from his idol gave him the confidence to take charge of one of the IPL’s most followed franchises.

Patidar was appointed RCB captain ahead of IPL 2025 after the franchise released Faf du Plessis. The decision came after RCB management discussed Patidar’s name with Kohli, who strongly backed the Madhya Pradesh batter for the role.

Kohli backed Patidar for RCB captaincy

Kohli’s support was based not only on Patidar’s performances with the bat but also on the leadership qualities he had noticed in the dressing room.

When Patidar was named captain, Kohli publicly backed the decision and said the batter had earned the opportunity to lead RCB. His support helped Patidar settle into the role despite the pressure that comes with captaining a franchise with a huge fan base.

Patidar opens up on Kohli’s influence

Speaking to Sports Launchpad, Patidar explained how special it was to receive backing from a player he had admired for years.

“If your idol backs you, then you don’t need anything more. You don’t need anyone else’s support. I used to notice everything about him when he batted. From what he did on the ground to what his routine was off the field.”

“Later, I came to know he backed me a lot, including when it came to captaincy. It is not easy to hand someone the RCB captaincy, considering the fans and the expectations,” he added.

RCB’s long wait ends under Patidar

Patidar’s appointment quickly proved to be a successful decision for RCB. He led the franchise to its first IPL title in 2025, ending an 18-year wait for the trophy.

RCB then went a step further in 2026 by successfully defending the title. Patidar thus became only the third captain to win back-to-back IPL titles, joining MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

For Patidar, Kohli’s support has been important throughout his leadership journey. The RCB star has often spoken about learning from Kohli’s approach, preparation and work ethic.

While Kohli is no longer RCB’s captain, his experience and influence remain valuable to the team. For Patidar, having his idol back him for the biggest leadership role at the franchise made the journey even more special.