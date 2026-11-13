ILT20: MI Emirates appoint T Dilip and Colin Ingram as fielding and assistant coaches

MI Emirates name T Dilip And Colin Ingram as fielding and assistant coaches for the upcoming ILT20. Scroll down to read the full story.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/ilt20-mi-emirates-appoint-t-dilip-and-colin-ingram-as-fielding-and-assistant-coaches-8544554/ Copy

MI Emirates appointed T Dilip and Colin Ingram as fielding and assistant coaches for ILT20 (Image- X)

MI Emirates made the big announcement for the upcoming ILT20 season, which will begin from November 21 in Dubai. The franchise have announced T. Dilip as fielding coach and Colin Ingram as assistant coach.

The newest MI Emirates coaching members T. Dilip and Colin Ingram will join head coach Mark Boucher with bowling Paras Mhambrey. Dilip has more than 20 years of experience as a coach. He has also worked as the fielding coach of the Indian men’s cricket team.

Ingram has played both international and franchise cricket. He has also played in many T20 leagues and was part of MI Cape Town’s team that won the title in 2025.

Both coaches will help MI Emirates prepare for the next ILT20 season.

DP World ILT20 Season 5 will feature some of the game’s biggest stars, including Moeen Ali, Usman Tariq and Finn Allen (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Babar Azam, Shimron Hetmyer and Naseem Shah (Desert Vipers), Faf du Plessis, Marcus Stoinis and Mustafizur Rahman (Dubai Capitals), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone and David Miller (Gulf Giants), Rashid Khan, Nicholas Pooran and Fazalhaq Farooqi (MI Emirates), and Mohammad Nabi, Sikandar Raza and Adil Rashid (Sharjah Warriorz).

Australia’s Simon Taufel will return as the head of the match officials’ team for the DP World ILT20 for the fifth season in a row. He is a well-known name in cricket umpiring.

Taufel won the ICC Umpire of the Year award five times in a row from 2004 to 2008. He will be the match referee for the opening match on November 21 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Defending champions Desert Vipers will face MI Emirates in a repeat of last season’s final.

Taufel will share the match referee’s role with Sri Lanka’s Roshan Mahanama. Mahanama has played 52 Tests and 213 ODIs for Sri Lanka.

New Zealand’s Chris Brown and England’s Martin Saggers will be the umpires on the field for the first match. Saggers has played three Tests for England. Australia’s Paul Wilson will be the third umpire, while New Zealand’s Wayne Knights will be the fourth umpire.

Wilson will share the third umpire’s role with West Indies’ Leslie Reifer during the tournament. Both will watch the matches on TV and help make decisions. The ILT20 will use the HE Smart Replay system to help umpires make decisions faster and more accurately.

The panel also has England’s Richard Illingworth and South Africa’s Adrian Holdstock, who are part of the ICC Elite Panel of umpires. Illingworth has played nine Tests and 25 ODIs for England. Afghanistan’s Ahmad Pakteen is also part of the team.

The UAE will have three umpires in the panel: Aasif Iqbal, Akbar Ali Khan and Shiju Mannil.