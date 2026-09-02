Imam-ul-Haq set to seek legal help amid PCB’s inquiry into Pakistan opener’s calf injury during 2nd Test at Lord’s

After missing the Lord’s Test because of his calf problem, Imam-ul-Haq was among seven Pakistan players sent home ahead of the third Test

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File photo of Imam-ul-Haq. (Credits: X)

Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq is preparing to take legal advice as the controversy over his calf injury during the second Test against England continues to grow. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started an inquiry into the injury after questions were raised about whether the opener was fit enough to bat at Lord’s.

Imam suffered a left calf injury while fielding during England’s first innings in the second Test. He was subsequently ruled out of the match and did not bat in either of Pakistan’s innings. Pakistan went on to lose the Test by 194 runs, going 2-0 down in the three-match series.

The injury became a talking point when Imam was seen taking throwdowns during the fourth day of the Test. He was wearing a bandage around his calf but appeared to be moving and batting in the nets. The footage led to questions from former players, including former England fast bowler Stuart Broad, who questioned whether Imam was genuinely injured.

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The PCB has now decided to investigate the matter. Imam is expected to consult a lawyer as he prepares to respond to questions from the board. The inquiry could determine whether the injury was genuine and whether any action is required against the Pakistan opener.

The controversy has also brought up an earlier incident involving Imam. According to reports, a PCB inquiry in 2025 had also looked into allegations that he had exaggerated an injury during Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand. The latest issue has therefore added to questions around the batter’s injury history.

Imam’s position has also changed quickly during the England tour. After missing the Lord’s Test because of his calf problem, he was among seven Pakistan players sent home ahead of the third Test. The PCB also made major changes to the coaching staff, replacing head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed with Mike Hesson.

Pakistan have had a poor Test series in England. They lost the first match at Headingley by an innings and 103 runs before suffering another heavy defeat at Lord’s. Their batting has been a major concern, with none of their four innings in the two Tests reaching 200.

Imam, who has played 24 Tests and scored 1,568 runs, was expected to provide stability at the top of the order. Instead his injury and the controversy surrounding it have added to Pakistan’s problems on the tour.