IND A vs AUS A, 1st ODI: When and where to watch Ruturaj Gaikwad’s side take on Aussies LIVE in India

India A vs Australia A 1st unofficial ODI: Check match date, time, venue, live telecast and streaming details for the series opener in Puducherry.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/ind-a-vs-aus-a-1st-odi-when-and-where-to-watch-ruturaj-gaikwads-side-take-on-aussies-live-in-india-8533041/ Copy

Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead India A against Australia A in the first unofficial ODI in Puducherry. (Photo: IANS)

IND A vs AUS A: India A will take on Australia A in the first match of their three-game unofficial ODI series in Puducherry on Tuesday, October 6. The series will give several Indian youngsters a chance to push their case for a place in the senior team.

Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead a strong India A side, which includes Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar and Kumar Kushagra. Australia A, meanwhile, have several players with international experience, including Sam Konstas and Nathan McSweeney. The series follows India A’s 1-0 win in the two-match unofficial Test series, with the second game ending in a draw.

India A vs Australia A: When is the first ODI?

The first unofficial ODI was originally scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST. However, the match timing has now been changed.

The opening game will start at 2:00 PM IST on Tuesday, October 6. The second and third matches will be played on October 9 and 11, with both scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST. All three games will be played in Puducherry.

India A vs Australia A: Where will the match be played?

The first unofficial ODI will be held at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

The same venue will host all three matches of the series.

India A vs Australia A: Where to watch live?

Indian fans can watch the three unofficial ODIs between India A and Australia A on Star Sports Network, while the matches will also be available for live streaming on JioHotstar.

Young pacers in focus for India A

The three-match series will be an important opportunity for India’s young fast bowlers. Gurjapneet Singh, Arshad Khan and Yash Thakur will look to make a strong impression against Australia A.

Gurjapneet and Arshad are left-arm seamers, while Yash provides a right-arm option. All three have good List A numbers, with Yash having considerably more experience at the domestic level.

Arshad also impressed during India A’s recent tri-series in Sri Lanka, particularly with his bowling at the death. His ability to contribute with the bat adds further value to his profile.

Hardik Pandya ruled out of India A series

Hardik Pandya was initially expected to make his return to competitive cricket during this series. However, a right shin injury has ruled him out for an indefinite period. Suryansh Shedge has been named as his replacement in the India A squad.

With India’s senior ODI bowling options still being assessed ahead of the New Zealand series, the India A players will have a major opportunity to catch the selectors’ attention.

India A and Australia A squads for unofficial ODI series

Squads: India A: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, B Sai Sudharsan, Priyansh Arya, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Rajat Patidar, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Arshin Kulkarni, Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Arshad Khan, Anukul Roy.

Australia: Aaron Hardie, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Lachlan Shaw, Riley Meredith, Ben Dwarshuis, Nikhil Chaudhary, Mahli Beardman, Mitch Owen, Jack Edwards, Tanveer Sangha, Spencer Johnson, Todd Murphy, Will Sutherland.