IND A vs AUS A 2026 Live Streaming Info, 2nd Unofficial ODI at Cricket Association of Puducherry Siechem Ground: When, Where, How to Watch India A Vs Australia A Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Ruturaj Gaikwad's Indian side will look to bounce back from their 125-run loss in the first unofficial ODI when they take on Australia A in 2nd game in Puducherry on Friday.

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Ruturaj Gaikwad is captain of India A tam in ODI series against Australia A. (Photo: PTI)

India A vs Australia A 2026 2nd Unofficial ODI: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s India A team will look to bounce back to level the three-match unofficial 50-over series against Australia A at 1-1 when the two sides face off at Cricket Association of Puducherry Siechem Ground on Friday. The home side were hammered by 125 runs in the opening game on Tuesday.

The visiting Australians posted 274 after batting first with all-rounder Nathan McSweeney top-scoring with 123 off 135 balls with 13 fours. Australian captain Will Sutherland also chipped in with 77 off 68 balls with 4 sixes and 2 fours after they had been reduced to 87 for 5 at one stage.

For the Indians, all-rounder Suryansh Shedge – selected in place of injured Hardik Pandya – was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 4/40 while pacer Yash Thakur scalped 3 for 47 in 9 overs.

In reply, the home side were blown away by Australia tearaway Mahli Beardman, who picked up 4 for 23 in 6 overs of fearful pace. Beardman dismissed inform Indian batters Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal for a total of 1 run.

Indian skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad also had a forgettable outing, scoring only 15 off 30 balls. Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar was the lone bright spot in the innings, smashing 53 in 51 balls with 1 six and 5 fours. Gujarat Titans all-rounder Nishant Sindhu was the other notable scorer with 31 in 43 balls as Indians were bundled out for 149 in 31.4 overs.

The third and final ODI will be played at the same venue on October 11, Sunday.

Whatever you say, Ruturaj Gaikwad definitely has that aura. https://t.co/Dttm9Gs9VV — Arav (@context313) October 7, 2026

Here are all the details about India A vs Australia A 2026 2nd Unofficial ODI match…

When is India A vs Australia A 2026 2nd Unofficial ODI match going to take place?

The India A vs Australia A 2026 2nd Unofficial ODI match will take place on Friday, October 9.

Where is India A vs Australia A 2026 2nd Unofficial ODI match going to take place?

The India A vs Australia A 2026 2nd Unofficial ODI match will be held at Cricket Association of Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

What time will India A vs Australia A 2026 2nd Unofficial ODI match start?

The India A vs Australia A 2026 2nd Unofficial ODI match will begin at 9am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 830am.

Where can I watch India A vs Australia A 2026 2nd Unofficial ODI match LIVE on TV in India?

The India A vs Australia A 2026 2nd Unofficial ODI match will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch India A vs Australia A 2026 2nd Unofficial ODI match live streaming in India?

The India A vs Australia A 2026 2nd Unofficial ODI match will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

India A vs Australia A 2026 2nd Unofficial ODI match Squads

India A: Sai Sudharsan, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rajat Patidar, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Anukul Roy, Arshad Khan, Yash Thakur, Priyansh Arya, Kumar Kushagra, Gurjapneet Singh, Arshin Kulkarni

Australia A: Mitchell Owen, Sam Konstas, Josh Philippe (wk), Nathan McSweeney, Liam Scott, Nikhil Chaudhary, Will Sutherland (c), Todd Murphy, Spencer Johnson, Riley Meredith, Mahli Beardman, Ben Dwarshuis, Aaron Hardie, Jack Edwards, Tanveer Sangha, Lachlan Shaw