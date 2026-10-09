IND A vs AUS A: Rajat Patidar’s knock goes in vain as Australia win by 69 runs

Rajat Patidar's impressive batting performance goes in vain as Australia A defeated India A by a big margin of 69 runs. Scroll down to read the full story.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/ind-a-vs-aus-a-rajat-patidars-knock-goes-in-vain-as-australia-win-by-69-runs-8534430/ Copy

Australia A defeat India A by 69 runs

The second unofficial match was played between India A and Australia A. The Australian team showed an impressive performance in this match as they handed them a defeat by a big margin of 69 runs to seal the second match.

Teams:

Australia A (Playing XI): Sam Konstas, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe(w), Nathan McSweeney(c), Lachlan Shaw, Liam Scott, Nikhil Chaudhary, Ben Dwarshuis, Riley Meredith, Tanveer Sangha, Spencer Johnson

India A (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rajat Patidar, Kumar Kushagra(w), Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Anukul Roy, Arshad Khan, Yash Thakur

Australia A had won the toss and decided to bat first. For them, Mitchell Owen and Sam Konstas opened the innings, where they gave an explosive start to the team by smashing some impressive boundaries at the beginning. Both batters’ brilliance created massive pressure on the Indian bowling lineup.

Mitchell Owen started playing at a great pace as he played a short but crisp innings for his side. Owen scored 25 runs off 13 balls, including three fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 192. Meanwhile, his opening partner Sam Konstas took time to settle at the crease. He managed to score 67 runs off 88 balls, including seven fours and one six.

After their dismissals, Josh Philippe, skipper Nathan McSweeney and Lachlan Shaw also played a key role for their side in the match as they handled the scoring department role. Their brilliant batting performances helped Australia A to put 275 runs on the board. Josh Philippe (58), Nathan McSweeney (32), Lachlan Shaw (25).

It’s time to know the Indian team’s batting performance. The Indian side faced difficulties adding runs to the board as the opening pair, Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal, failed to shine in this match for India. The skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was also dismissed for a score of 12 runs off 5 balls for his side.

Rajat Patidar took charge of the Australian bowling lineup in this match as he managed to score 67 runs off 81 balls. Patidar smashed three fours and one six. On the other hand, each player, Kumar Kushagra, Nishant Sindhu and Suryansh Shedge, also failed to score big runs for their team and were dismissed for low scores.

In the end, players like Vipraj Nigam and Anukul Roy also scored some runs to keep their hopes to winning this game alive. Nigam scored 23 runs off 16 balls, including three fours and one six. Meanwhile, Anukul Roy scored 34 runs off 40 balls, including two fours and two sixes. Their knock couldn’t help their side to win the match and lost it by 69 runs.