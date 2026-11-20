IND A vs NEP, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Sandeep Lamichhane wins toss, sends Abhishek Sharma-Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to bat first in Doha

India A vs Nepal, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Sandeep Lamichhane wins the toss and elects to bowl against Tilak Varma's team. Check playing XIs

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/ind-a-vs-nep-asia-cup-rising-stars-2026-sandeep-lamichhane-wins-toss-sends-abhishek-sharma-vaibhav-sooryavanshi-to-bat-first-in-doha-8546584/ Copy

IND A vs NEP, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 (Image: BCCI)

ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichhane won the toss and elected to bowl first against India A, led by Tilak Varma, in the fourth match of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Friday.

India A are starting their campaign in the tournament with this Group B fixture, while Nepal are also playing their opening match of the competition. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Nepal Opt To Bowl After Winning Toss

After winning the toss, Nepal skipper Sandeep Lamichhane said his team wanted to make use of the conditions and restrict India A to a manageable total before chasing it down.

“We’re going to bowl first. Looks like a decent wicket. If we restrict the opposition to a good total, we’ll fancy our chances to chase down the target. We don’t have the full squad available as the NPL is going on. We have 12 players here,” Lamichhane said.

India A captain Tilak Varma said he would have preferred to bat first and was happy with the toss result. He also expressed confidence in the team’s experienced players and young talent ahead of their tournament opener.

“Wanted to bat first. Got what we wanted. The wicket looks pretty good, wanted to put a good total on the board in the first game. Everyone is pretty confident. We have pretty experienced players – Harshit Rana, Prince, Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Vaibhav is a youngster but we all know how talented he is. Rinku is the vice-captain. Only one goal, we want to focus on each game and win the tournament,” Tilak said.

India A’s Playing XI for the #RisingStarsAsiaCup opener Updates ▶️ https://t.co/r7KnQLPzIm #TeamIndia | #INDAvNEP https://t.co/isITPmgj0P — BCCI (@BCCI) November 20, 2026

India A vs Nepal Playing XIs

India A Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma (captain), Ayush Badoni, Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav.

Nepal Playing XI: Arjun Kumal, Kushal Bhurtel, Basir Ahamad, Lokesh Bam, Deepak Dumre (wicketkeeper), Lalit Rajbanshi, Nandan Yadav, Pawan Sarraf, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane (captain), Pratis GC.

India A vs Nepal: Match Details