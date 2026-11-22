IND A vs PAK A Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India A vs Pakistan A ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Match, Date, Time, Venue, TV Channel

India A vs Pakistan A Live Streaming: India and Pakistan will face each other in the Asia Cup Rising Stars on Sunday. Know here when and where you can watch the match live.

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Where to watch IND A vs PAK A - check details (Image: X)

Doha: The biggest match of the group stage is here. India A will take on Pakistan A in the 8th match of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Sunday, November 22. This is the match every cricket fan was waiting for. Both teams have won their first match and both want to finish on top of Group B. The winner of this match will almost confirm a place in the semi-finals. It is a 50-over match and it will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

This is not a senior team match. It is a match of future stars. India A is led by Tilak Varma and Pakistan A, also known as Pakistan Shaheens, is led by Abdul Samad. Both sides have got young players who want to show themselves and get a chance in the senior squad.

IND A vs PAK A Match Details

Match: India A v Pakistan A, 8th Match, Group B

Tournament : DP World Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

Date: Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026

Time: 3:30 PM IST (Doha local time 1:00 PM)

Toss: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar

50 Overs

IND A vs PAK A: Where To Watch Live On TV In India?

If you want to watch the match on TV in India, you can watch it on the Sony Sports Network.

English: Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 2, Hindi: Sony Sports Ten 3 and just switch on your TV at 3:30 PM IST and enjoy the big match.

IND A vs PAK A: Where To Watch Live Streaming In India?

If you want to watch the match on your mobile, laptop or smart TV, you can watch live streaming on Sony LIV app and website.

You need to download the Sony LIV app from Play Store or App Store, login with your number, and take a subscription to watch the match live. You can also watch it on the Sony LIV website.

There is no news of free telecast on DD Sports for this match in India.

Why This Match Is So Big?

India A started the tournament in style. They beat Nepal by a huge margin of 306 runs in their first match. Captain Tilak Varma scored 107 runs and India A posted 332/9. It was India’s biggest win by runs in List A cricket.

Pakistan A also started well. They beat UAE by 61 runs in their first match. Pakistan A are also the defending champions. They beat India A by 128 runs in the final of the 2023 edition. So, this match is also a chance for India A to take revenge.

Both teams are unbeaten. Both teams are in Group B with Nepal and UAE. The top two teams from the group will go to the semi-finals on November 26 and 27. The final will be played on November 29.

IND A vs PAK A: Players To Watch

India A: Tilak Varma (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre

Pakistan A: Abdul Samad (Captain), Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Naeem

Fans can also follow live score and ball-by-ball updates on India.com.