IND A vs SL A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Live Streaming Info, Semifinal at West End Park International Stadium, Doha: When, Where, How to Watch India A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Score, TV Telecast Online

India A team featuring Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will tak on Sri Lanka A in the first semifinal of ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 in Doha on Thursday.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and India A will be up against Sri Lanka A in first semifinal of Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 in Doha on Thursday. (Source: X)

India A vs Sri Lanka A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Semifinal: Tilak Varma’s India A team fresh from their record-breaking win over UAE in their last match will look to book a place in Sunday’s final of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 when they take on Sri Lanka A in the first semifinal match at West End Park International Stadium in Doha on Thursday. All eyes will once again be on 15-year-old prodigious opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who smashed an unbelievable 204 in 53 balls to ensure the Indians chased down a 250-run target inside 15 overs.

Sooryavanshi scored the fastest 100, 150 and 200 in the same innings and clobbered mind-boggling 28 sixes in the 53 balls that he faced. Sri Lankans will be vary of Sooryavanshi’s ability as the Rajasthan Royals opener had played a similar knock in the tri-series against them just a few months back.

The only blip in their campaign has been the 48-run loss to arch-rivals Pakistan A team last Sunday. Sooryvanshi has jumped to the run-scoring charts with his blazing double ton while skipper Tilak Varma is second on the list with back-to-back centuries against Nepal and Pakistan A. But it was Tilak’s poor strike-rate which had come under scanner in the loss to the Pakistanis.

The one area of concern will be the bowling attack of the Indians with the likes of Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Harsh Dubey and Shahbaz Ahmed struggling to keep the opposition under check. Gujarat Titans pacer Arshad Khan played his first match against the United Arab Emirates and claimed four wickets.

Sri Lanka ‘A’, on the other hand, are coming into the semifinal with an all-win record with wins over Afghanistan, Hong Kong and Bangladesh in Group A clashes. Sri Lanka’s Nishan Madushka, Lasith Croospulle and skipper Pavan Rathnayake have been consistent with the bat in the tournament, while Wanuja Sahan’s control will be critical against India.

A place in the final. A shot at the title. Everything to play for! India A and Sri Lanka A lock horns in a high-stakes semi-final, with a place in the title clash up for grabs. Watch India A take on Sri Lanka A in the Semi-Final TODAY, from 3:30 PM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStarsMens2026 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 26, 2026

Here are all the details about India A vs Sri Lanka A ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 semifinal match…

When is India A vs Sri Lanka A ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 semifinal match going to take place?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 semifinal match will take place on Thursday, November 26.

Where is India A vs Sri Lanka A ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 semifinal match going to take place?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 semifinal match will be held at West End Park International Stadium, Doha.

What time will India A vs Sri Lanka A ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 semifinal match start?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 semifinal match will begin at 330pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 3pm.

Where can I watch India A vs Sri Lanka A ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 semifinal match LIVE on TV in India?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 semifinal match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India A vs Sri Lanka A ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 semifinal match live streaming in India?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 semifinal match will be available for live streaming on SonyLiv website and app in India.

India A vs Sri Lanka A ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 semifinal match Squads

India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Tilak Varma (c), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Harsh Dubey, Prabhsimran Singh, Tanush Kotian, Arshad Khan

Sri Lanka A: Pavan Rathnayake (c), Lasith Croospulle, Nishan Madushka (wk), Nipun Dhananjaya, Sharujan Shanmuganathan (wk), Sineth Jayawardena, Ravindu Fernando, Chamika Heenatigala, Janith Liyanage, Wanuja Sahan, Lahiru Samarakoon, Duvindu Ranatunga, Dulaj Samuditha, Garuka Sanketh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth