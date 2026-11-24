IND A vs UAE ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Live Streaming Info, Match No 12 at West End Park International Stadium, Doha: When, Where, How to Watch India A Vs UAE Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Tilak Varma's India A team will look to book their berth in the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 semifinal with a win over UAE in their final league match at West End Park International Stadium in Doha on Tuesday.

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India A team will take on UAE in match No 12 of ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Tuesday. (Source: X)

India A vs UAE ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Tilak Varma’s India A will look to bounce back from their disappointing 48-run loss to arch-rivals Pakistan A when they take on United Arab Emirates in their final Group A match of ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the West End Park International Stadium in Doha on Tuesday. A win for the Indian side will assure them of a berth in the semifinals of the tournament.

Indian team have an impressive net run-rate of +2.580 in spite of their big loss of Pakistan. Tilak Varma’s side hammered Nepal by massive 306 runs which gave a huge boost to their NRR.

Read more: Tilak Varma claims he could have finished game if Shahbaz Ahmed batted couple of more overs

UAE, on the other hand, have lost both their matches so far – to Pakistan A and Nepal. In their last match, UAE were bundled out for just 121 and Nepal chased down the target with 28 overs to spare.

Indians will be looking at a marked improvement in their bowling performance after conceding over 300 runs to Pakistan A. They will also be concerned over the form of batters like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has failed to get going in the tournament so far. Apart from Sooryavanshi, Ayush Badoni and Rinku Singh have been disappointing with the bat too.

Skipper Tilak Varma has hit a couple of centuries in the first two matches but his strike-rate will be cause of concern for the side after scoring at 67.11 in the last match. All-rounders Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam and Harshit Rana will also be hoping for a much-improved display with both bat and ball.

EYES ON REDEMPTION & MOMENTUM! After a tight contest, India A lock horns with UAE with tournament momentum on the line. Watch India A vs UAE in the #DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStarsMens2026 TOMORROW, 11:30 AM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #INDvUAE — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 23, 2026

Here are all the details about India A vs UAE ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match no 12…

When is India A vs UAE ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match no 12 going to take place?

The India A vs UAE ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match no 12 will take place on Tuesday, November 24.

Where is India A vs UAE ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match no 12 going to take place?

The India A vs UAE ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match no 12 will be held at West End Park International Stadium, Doha.

What time will India A vs UAE ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match no 12 start?

The India A vs UAE ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match no 12 will begin at 1130am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 11am.

Where can I watch India A vs UAE ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match no 12 LIVE on TV in India?

The India A vs UAE ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match no 12 will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India A vs UAE ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match no 12 live streaming in India?

The India A vs UAE ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match no 12 will be available for live streaming on SonyLiv website and app in India.

India A vs UAE ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match no 12 Squads

India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Tilak Varma (c), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Harsh Dubey, Prabhsimran Singh, Tanush Kotian, Arshad Khan

UAE: Aryansh Sharma, Ansh Tandon, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Muhammad Shahdad, M Aftab Alam (wk), Basil Hameed (c), Ethan DSouza, Noorullah Ayobi, Uddish Suri, Ibrar Ahmad, Muhammad Mohsin, Sohaib Khan, Omid Rahman, Zahid Ali, Ayaan Misbah, Awais Ali Shah