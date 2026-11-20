IND A vs NEP ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Live Streaming Info, Match No 4 at West End Park International Stadium, Doha: When, Where, How to Watch India A Vs Nepal Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Tilak Varma's India A team featuring Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will take on Nepal in their opening game of Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 in Doha on Friday.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (left) and Abhishek Sharma will be part of India A squad in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 tournament. (Photo: IANS)

India A vs Nepal ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Indian T20 superstars Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma will be back in action in the 50-over format of the game as India A team begin their campaign in the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 tournament with a Group B clash against Nepal in Doha on Friday. It will be ideal warm-up for Tilak Varma’s Indian team ahead of electrifying clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in Doha on Sunday.

Once again the focus will be on 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals opener Sooryavanshi, who’s last innings in the 50-over format came in ‘A’ team tri-series in Sri Lanka earlier this year. Sooryavanshi had smashed 94 in 29 balls against Sri Lanka ‘A’ in a tri-series final.

World No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma will also look to show his prowess in the 50-over format of the game and show the selectors that he has the capability to succeed in ODIs as well. Apart from skipper Tilak Varma, his deputy will be Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh and the side feature other IPL starts like Prabhsimran Singh and Suryansh Shedge from Punjab Kings, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav and Ayush Badoni as well.

With the explosive Indian talent on display in this current squad, Indian team will be aiming for a massive score if they get the opportunity to bat first to warm-up for the tournament. A total of over 400 runs is definitely on the cards with the Indian side get an opportunity to bat first in the contest against Sandeep Lamichchane’s Nepal.

The Nepal captain is, of course, no stranger to Indian cricketers having turned out for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League a few seasons back.

8 teams, 1 trophy, and all the details you need! From Team India’s star-studded squad to the tournament format and key fixtures, here’s your quick guide to the #DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStarsMens2026! Watch India A vs Nepal, TODAY 3:30 PM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels and Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 20, 2026

Here are all the details about India A vs Nepal ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match no 4…

When is India A vs Nepal ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match no 4 going to take place?

The India A vs Nepal ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match no 4 will take place on Friday, November 20.

Where is India A vs Nepal ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match no 4 going to take place?

The India A vs Nepal ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match no 4 will be held at West End Park International Stadium, Doha.

What time will India A vs Nepal ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match no 4 start?

The India A vs Nepal ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match no 4 will begin at 330pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 3pm.

Where can I watch India A vs Nepal ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match no 4 LIVE on TV in India?

The India A vs Nepal ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match no 4 will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India A vs Nepal ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match no 4 live streaming in India?

The India A vs Nepal ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match no 4 will be available for live streaming on SonyLiv website and app in India.

India A vs Nepal ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match no 4 Predicted 11

India A: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Tilak Varma (C), Ayush Badoni, Rinku Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harsh Dubey, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Arjun Kumal (WK), Ishan Pandey, Sundeep Jora, Lokesh Bam, Basir Ahmad, Pawan Sarraf, Pratis GC, Sandeep Lamichhane (C), Lalit Rajbanshi, Nandan Yadav